Rampage Captain Chris Butler Announces Retirement

July 3, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Antonio Rampage News Release





SAN ANTONIO, TX - Rampage captain Chris Butler has officially announced his retirement from professional hockey.

Butler, 32, served as captain of the Rampage each of the past two seasons, the fourth player in Rampage history to serve multiple seasons as captain. The St. Louis, Missouri native finishes his career having played in 407 career NHL games and 271 AHL games. He was a member of the St. Louis Blues Stanley Cup championship team this season.

"We want to congratulate Chris on an impressive career," said Rampage Head Coach Drew Bannister. "Chris was an excellent player, and it was a pleasure for myself and our coaching staff to have him with us this season as the leader of our team. We wish him and his family the best in their future endeavors."

A fourth-round pick of the Buffalo Sabres in 2005, Butler played for the Sabres, Calgary Flames, and Blues during his 11-year career, collecting 14 goals, 86 points, and 187 penalty minutes. Butler played 58 games as a member of the Blues after joining the team prior to the 2014-15 season. He appeared in his 400th career NHL game last season with the Blues on Dec. 11.

Butler appeared in 112 games for the Rampage from 2017-19, totaling 10 goals, 50 points, and a plus-9 rating. Butler also served as the captain of the Chicago Wolves in 2016-17 when they were the Blues' AHL affiliate.

Internationally, Butler represented the United States at the IIHF World Championships in 2012 and 2013, winning a bronze medal in 2013.

