Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with F Joel Lowry, G Phillippe Desrosiers

SUNRISE, Fla. - Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Dale Tallon announced today that the club has agreed to terms with forward Joel Lowry and goaltender Philippe Desrosiers on one-year, two-way contracts.

Lowry, 27, appeared in 55 games with the Springfield Thunderbirds of the American Hockey League, producing 30 points (10-20-30). The 6-foot-2, 192-pound native of Calgary, Alberta has played 66 career games with the Thunderbirds (2017-18 to 2018-19), recording 35 points (13-22-35).

He has played 148 career regular season AHL games, registering 54 points (19-35-54).

The Cornell University alum was originally selected by the Los Angeles Kings in the fifth round (140th overall) of the 2011 NHL Draft.

He is the son of original Panther Dave Lowry (1993-94 to 1997-98) and the brother of Winnipeg Jets forward Adam Lowry.

Desrosiers, 23, appeared in 23 games with the Texas Stars (AHL) owning an 8-11-1 record, .910 save percentage, 2.54 goals against average and one shutout. The 6-foot-1, 198-pound native of Saint-Hyacinthe, Quebec also appeared in six regular season games with the Idaho Steelheads of the ECHL posting a 2-3-1 record, a .911 save percentage and 2.76 goals against average.

He has appeared in 43 career AHL games owning a 17-18-1 mark, .909 save percentage, 2.59 goals against average and two shutouts.

Desrosiers was originally selected by the Dallas Stars in the second round (54th overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft.

