Moose Announce Seven Signings

July 3, 2019





Winnipeg - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team has agreed to terms with seven players for the 2019-20 season. The group includes forwards Alexis D'Aoust, Bobby Lynch, Cole Maier and Kristian Reichel, along with defencemen Graeme Craig, Jimmy Oligny and Hayden Shaw.

D'Aoust, 23, posted 12 points (7G, 5A) in 42 games with the Moose last season. The Trois-Rivieres, Que. product also tallied 15 points (7G, 8A) in 11 ECHL games with the Jacksonville Icemen. D'Aoust has a career total of 33 points (17G, 16A) in 99 AHL contests.

Lynch, 21, racked up 53 points (21G, 32A) in 61 games with the USHL's Muskegon Lumberjacks in 2018-19. The Grand Blanc, Mich. native spent the two previous seasons in the QMJHL where he totaled 76 points (30G, 46A) in 104 games with the Drummondville Voltigeurs.

Maier, 24, scored one goal in three games with the Moose in 2018-19. Prior to joining Manitoba, Maier accumulated 32 points (9G, 23A) in 39 games in his fourth and final season at Union College. The Pequannock, N.J. product was a finalist for ECAC Defensive Forward of the Year, while finishing tied for ninth in the conference in points and tied for fourth in assists.

Reichel, 21, notched 10 points (2G, 8A) in 55 games as a rookie with the Moose last season. Prior to his time with the Moose, the Litvinov, Czech Republic product tallied 57 points (34G, 23A) in 63 games with the WHL's Red Deer Rebels in 2017-18.

Craig, 26, spent the past three seasons at the University of Alberta where he suited up for 83 games while registering 41 points (18G, 23A). The Red Deer, Alta. native also has professional experience, playing six AHL games with the Oklahoma City Barons, and picking up 10 points (5G, 5A) in 60 ECHL games with the Bakersfield Condors prior to his USports career.

Oligny, 26, skated in 32 games for the Moose last season, picking up 10 points (2G, 8A). He also recorded one assist in 16 games for the Chicago Wolves prior to the trade that brought him to the organization. In 307 career AHL contests, the Saint-Michel, Que. native has 54 points (9G, 45A) and 482 penalty minutes.

Shaw, 23, totaled 10 points (3G, 7A) in 37 games during his final season of eligibility with the University of North Dakota in 2018-19. Through his four seasons at North Dakota, the Woodbury, Minn. product totaled 37 points (10G, 27A) in 137 NCAA games. Shaw also skated in nine ECHL games with the Jacksonville Icemen last season, recording one assist.

