Penguins Sign Forward Christopher Brown

July 3, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release





WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have signed forward Christopher Brown to an American Hockey League contract for the 2019-20 season.

Brown recently wrapped up his senior season at Boston College and then joined the Penguins on an amateur try-out agreement at the end of the 2018-19 campaign. Brown, 23, played in three games for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton while signed to his ATO, and he posted one assist in that time. In his second season as Boston College's co-caption, Brown recorded seven goals and nine assists for 16 points in his senior year.

Originally a sixth round draft pick (151st overall) of the Buffalo Sabres in 2014, Brown was chosen by Buffalo after amassing 84 points (26G-58A) in 28 games at Cranbrook-Kingswood Upper School in Michigan.

Brown, from Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, is from the same hometown as current Penguins forward Sam Miletic. The two were also teammates with the Green Bay Gamblers (USHL) during the 2014-15 season. Brown also spent all four years at Boston College with fellow Penguins prospect, defenseman Michael Kim.

