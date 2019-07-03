Anaheim Ducks Sign Anthony Stolarz and Jani Hakanpaa to Contracts

SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has signed goaltender Anthony Stolarz to a two-year contract through the 2020-21 NHL season. In addition, the Ducks have signed defenseman Jani Hakanpaa to a one-year contract through the 2019-20 campaign.

Stolarz, 25 (1/20/94), has gone 6-6-4 with two shutouts, a 3.04 goals-against average (GAA) and .908 save percentage (SV%) in 25 NHL games with Edmonton and Philadelphia. He began last season with the Flyers before being acquired by the Oilers in exchange for Cam Talbot on Feb. 15, 2019. The 6-6, 210-pound goaltender combined for 18 games with Edmonton and Philadelphia in 2018-19, posting 4-5-3 record with one shutout, a 3.45 GAA and .901 SV%.

Selected by Philadelphia in the second round (45th overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft, Stolarz owns a 50-41-13 record with three shutouts, a 2.93 GAA and .910 SV% in 113 career American Hockey League (AHL) games with Lehigh Valley. Appearing in the 2015-16 AHL All-Star Classic, Stolarz also guided London of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) to an OHL championship in 2012-13 and back-to-back Memorial Cup appearances in 2012-13 and 2013-14.

Hakanpaa, 27 (3/31/92), earned 25-56=81 points with a +76 rating in 298 career Finnish Elite League (Liiga) games with Karpat and Espoo. The 6-5, 207-pound defenseman led Finnish Elite League defensemen in plus/minus in back-to-back seasons in 2018-19 (+29) and 2017-18 (+28). Hakanpaa was a member of the 2017-18 Karpat team that won the Finnish Elite League postseason championship. Last season, Hakanpaa ranked tied for second among league defensemen in goals after collecting 11-12=23 points in 52 games with Karpat. He also appeared in 17 playoff contests, registering 1-3=4 points with a +9 rating.

Selected by St. Louis in the fourth round (104th overall) of the 2010 NHL Draft, Hakanpaa recorded 6-14=20 points with a +20 rating and 86 PIM in 132 career AHL games with Peoria and Chicago from 2012-15. A native of Kirkkonummi, Finland, Hakanpaa helped his country's national team to a gold medal at the 2019 World Championship. He also won bronze with Team Finland at the 2010 Under-18 World Championship, earning 1-1=2 points with a +3 rating in six tournament games.

