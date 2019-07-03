Anaheim Ducks Sign Anthony Stolarz and Jani Hakanpaa to Contracts
July 3, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has signed goaltender Anthony Stolarz to a two-year contract through the 2020-21 NHL season. In addition, the Ducks have signed defenseman Jani Hakanpaa to a one-year contract through the 2019-20 campaign.
Stolarz, 25 (1/20/94), has gone 6-6-4 with two shutouts, a 3.04 goals-against average (GAA) and .908 save percentage (SV%) in 25 NHL games with Edmonton and Philadelphia. He began last season with the Flyers before being acquired by the Oilers in exchange for Cam Talbot on Feb. 15, 2019. The 6-6, 210-pound goaltender combined for 18 games with Edmonton and Philadelphia in 2018-19, posting 4-5-3 record with one shutout, a 3.45 GAA and .901 SV%.
Selected by Philadelphia in the second round (45th overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft, Stolarz owns a 50-41-13 record with three shutouts, a 2.93 GAA and .910 SV% in 113 career American Hockey League (AHL) games with Lehigh Valley. Appearing in the 2015-16 AHL All-Star Classic, Stolarz also guided London of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) to an OHL championship in 2012-13 and back-to-back Memorial Cup appearances in 2012-13 and 2013-14.
Hakanpaa, 27 (3/31/92), earned 25-56=81 points with a +76 rating in 298 career Finnish Elite League (Liiga) games with Karpat and Espoo. The 6-5, 207-pound defenseman led Finnish Elite League defensemen in plus/minus in back-to-back seasons in 2018-19 (+29) and 2017-18 (+28). Hakanpaa was a member of the 2017-18 Karpat team that won the Finnish Elite League postseason championship. Last season, Hakanpaa ranked tied for second among league defensemen in goals after collecting 11-12=23 points in 52 games with Karpat. He also appeared in 17 playoff contests, registering 1-3=4 points with a +9 rating.
Selected by St. Louis in the fourth round (104th overall) of the 2010 NHL Draft, Hakanpaa recorded 6-14=20 points with a +20 rating and 86 PIM in 132 career AHL games with Peoria and Chicago from 2012-15. A native of Kirkkonummi, Finland, Hakanpaa helped his country's national team to a gold medal at the 2019 World Championship. He also won bronze with Team Finland at the 2010 Under-18 World Championship, earning 1-1=2 points with a +3 rating in six tournament games.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from July 3, 2019
- Bears Sign Forward Kale Kessy to AHL Deal - Hershey Bears
- Anaheim Ducks Sign Anthony Stolarz and Jani Hakanpaa to Contracts - San Diego Gulls
- Moose Announce Seven Signings - Manitoba Moose
- Rampage Captain Chris Butler Announces Retirement - San Antonio Rampage
- Marlies Re-Sign Five Players - Toronto Marlies
- Kelly Set for Jump into Professional Ranks - Belleville Senators
- Penguins Sign Forward Christopher Brown - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with F Joel Lowry, G Phillippe Desrosiers - Springfield Thunderbirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Diego Gulls Stories
- Anaheim Ducks Sign Anthony Stolarz and Jani Hakanpaa to Contracts
- Anaheim Ducks Sign Andrew Poturalski and Blake Pietila to One-Year Contracts
- Anaheim Ducks Sign Sam Carrick to One-Year Contract Extension
- Anaheim Ducks Announce 2019 Development Camp
- Anaheim Ducks Select Five Players During Second Day of 2019 NHL Draft