Marlies Re-Sign Five Players

July 3, 2019





The Toronto Marlies announced today that the hockey club has re-signed forwards Matt Bradley, Brady Ferguson, Zach O'Brien and Scott Pooley as well as defenceman Kristians Rubins. All players were members of the Newfoundland Growlers' Kelly Cup championship team.

Bradley, 22, recorded 45 points (15 goals, 30 assists) through 66 games with the Growlers. He picked up seven points (4 goals, 3 assists) through 22 playoff games. Bradley was drafted 131st overall in the fifth round of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft by the Montreal Canadiens.

Ferguson, 24, registered 58 points (30 goals, 28 assists) through 49 games and was second on the Growlers in assists. Ferguson was tied for the league lead in assists (17) in 23 playoff games. Over two seasons, the Lewisville, Texas native has played eight games with the Marlies, picking up five assists.

O'Brien, 26, was named the Kelly Cup Playoffs MVP, leading the league in scoring and points (16-13-29). He served as Alternate Captain, recording 68 points (28 goals, 40 assists) through 53 games. The St. John's native captured the Calder Cup in 2014-15 with the Manchester Monarchs. O'Brien appeared in three games with the Marlies this past season.

Pooley, 25, recorded 52 points (31 goals, 21 assists) in 60 games, leading the Growlers in goals. Through 23 postseason games, he collected 17 points (9 goals, 8 assists). Pooley appeared in six games with the Marlies, picking up two points (1 goal, 1 assist). The Granger, Indiana native recorded 98 points (51 goals, 47 assists) through 139 games with the College of the Holy Cross (NCAA).

Kristians Rubins, 21, played 56 games this past season with the Growlers, registering 18 points (2 goals, 16 assists). He appeared in 17 postseason games, collecting three points (1 goal, 2 assists). The Riga, Latvia had three assists in 15 games with the Marlies.

The Toronto Marlies are the primary development program for the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Toronto Maple Leafs roster at the end of their regular season featured 12 players who were developed with the Marlies (Travis Dermott, Jake Gardiner, Frederik Gauthier, Justin Holl, Zach Hyman, Andreas Johnsson, Kasperi Kapanen, Martin Marincin, Trevor Moore, William Nylander, Morgan Rielly and Garret Sparks).

