Ramos' Three-Run Homer Sends Albuquerque to 6-3 Defeat

Sacramento, CA - For the second consecutive evening, the Albuquerque Isotopes suffered a heartbreaking, late-inning defeat to put a damper on their playoff hopes. Trailing 3-1, Sacramento plated two in the eighth to tie before Heliot Ramos launched a three-run blast in the ninth, giving the home team a 6-3 victory.

First-place Round Rock lost, so the Isotopes missed a chance to gain ground in the standings, and remain 5.0 games back with 19 to play. In all three victories for the River Cats in this series, the go-ahead hit has come in the seventh inning or later.

Albuquerque wasted a brilliant outing by starting pitcher Connor Seabold. The right-hander spun five innings of one-run ball with no walks and nine strikeouts.

Topes Scope:

- Seabold struck out his most batters since a career-best 11 on May 15, 2022 with Triple-A Worchester. He tied the season-high for strikeouts by an Albuquerque hurler with nine. Jeff Criswell accomplished the feat on both previous occasions: July 1 vs. El Paso and Friday at Sacramento.

- Seabold's gem tonight marked the 17th time an Isotopes starter has worked five or more innings with zero runs or one run allowed.

- Albuquerque lost a game in walk-off fashion for the seventh time in 2023 and third via long ball (Rafael Ortega, April 28 at Round Rock; Jon Singleton, July 22 at Sugar Land). It is the sixth time they have absorbed seven or more walk-off defeats in a campaign.

- Ramos' homer was the second game-ending blast by Sacramento against the Isotopes (Gregor Blanco, Aug. 28, 2018). Overall, the River Cats have walked off Albuquerque seven times in club history.

- River Cats starter Sean Hjelle was untouchable through five innings, not allowing a hit. He surrendered a pair of knocks and three runs (one earned) in the sixth before being chased. Over two outings against Albuquerque this season, Hjelle has worked 11.1 frames with just one earned run relented.

- Wynton Bernard saw his 32-game on-base streak come to an end with an 0-for-5 performance. During the stretch that dated back to July 21, Bernard slashed .378/.433/.536 with 13 extra-base hits and 15 stolen bases.

- Jimmy Herron was 1-for-3 with a double and two walks, and has now reached base in 41 of his last 45 contests. He has compiled a slash line of .340/.455/.549 with 14 doubles, a triple, six homers, 31 walks and 21 stolen bases during the span. Herron was caught stealing for the first time since June 22 at Reno. Tonight was the 21st time he has reached base three or more times in a ballgame.

- Jameson Hannah started the contest in left field but exited after colliding with Hunter Stovall as both pursued a foul ball in the first inning. Hannah did not record a plate appearance.

- Cole Tucker shifted from first base to left field following Hannah's departure, just his second action in left this season. He started there on July 5 at Oklahoma City.

- PJ Poulin inherited a bases-loaded, one-out mess in the sixth and retired both batters he faced, stranding three on base. In four appearances on this road trip, Poulin has worked 7.2 scoreless innings of three-hit ball with eight strikeouts.

- Chance Adams entered with a lead in the eighth but surrendered two runs, allowing the Aces to tie it. 16 of his first 19 appearances in an Isotopes uniform were scoreless, but he has hit a rough patch. Adams has been scored upon in five of his last six outings, compiling a 12.79 ERA (9 ER/6.1 IP) with 14 hits allowed.

- The Isotopes have lost a game when leading in the seventh inning or later 15 times this season, including twice over the series at Sacramento.

- Albuquerque's bats have gone silent over an inopportune period of time, as they have plated just nine runs over the last four games. It is the second time they've been held to three or fewer runs in four consecutive contests in 2023 (April 22-26 vs. OKC and Round Rock).

- The Isotopes have been held to three or fewer runs in 53 of 89 games (60%) they've played all-time in California's capital city.

- Albuquerque has dropped 24 of their last 31 road games played in the month of September, dating back to a 13-1 loss at Reno on Labor Day to finish the 2017 campaign.

On Deck: The Isotopes will wrap up their series and 12-game road trip Sunday afternoon, looking for a victory to finish the trip 8-4. Right-handed pitcher Karl Kauffmann is slated to start for Albuquerque against River Cats right-hander Mason Black. First pitch is set for 2:05 pm MT (1:05 PT).

