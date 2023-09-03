Aces Explode Early in Finale, Win Series Over Chihuahuas

Reno, NV - Jake McCarthy bopped a three run homer as part of an offensive onslaught for the Reno Aces (31-26, 75-57) in a 14-5 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas (25-32, 57-75) Sunday night at Greater Nevada Field.

The Aces got rolling immediately in the series finale. Following a tough late loss Saturday, the BLC Nine strung together seven hits and a walk to score eight runs in the bottom of the first Sunday. McCarthy's three run blast to right center was the highlight in a deafening clinic.

All nine Aces hitters reached base at least once with Jordan Lawlar producing yet another multi-hit game. Lawlar delivered three singles and drove in two runs in his third at-bat in the third. The phenom top prospect homered, stole a base, and drove in nine runs in five games this week.

The BLC Nine took complete control with the eight and five run frames, burying El Paso from the jump. Jorge Barrosa drove in three more runs on a single and a walk. Barrosa drove in 20 runs against the Chihuahuas this season, notching 17 hits and drawing seven walks.

The Aces will head on the road to Albuquerque for a six-game series with the Isotopes. The set begins Tuesday night at 5:35 p.m. PT.

Aces Notables:

- Jordan Lawlar: 3-for-5, 3 RBI

- Jake McCarthy: 1-for-6, HR, 3 RBI

Following their series in Albuquerque, the Aces will return home for their final six-game series of the season with the Salt Lake Bees, the Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels. The set begins Tuesday, August 12th at 6:35 p.m. PT from Greater Nevada Field.

Single Game tickets are on sale at RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.

