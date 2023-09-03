Round Rock Suffers Series Loss to Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. - The Round Rock Express (35-22 | 79-52) fell by a final score of 9-1 in the series finale against the Oklahoma City Dodgers (30-27 | 80-50) on Sunday afternoon at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Express starter RHP Owen White (2-2, 5.21) walked away with the loss after allowing five earned runs on six hits in 4.0 innings. He walked three and struck out three. Dodgers reliever RHP Gavin Stone (7-4, 4.74) earned the win after giving up just one hit in 6.0 innings while walking one and striking out seven.

Along the Train Track

Oklahoma City struck first in the first inning. RF Oscar Mercado grounded out with the bases loaded and CF Jonny Deluca scored to put the Dodgers in front 1-0.

The home team put up a four-spot in the fourth frame. C Hunter Feduccia started a two-out rally with a solo home run. After a single and two walks loaded the bases, Deluca smacked a bases-clearing double to make it a 5-0 lead.

Round Rock ended Oklahoma City's no-hit bid in the seventh inning after 2B Justin Foscue led off with a double.

In the seventh inning, the Dodgers pushed their lead to 7-0 thanks to a two-run homer from Mercado.

In the eighth frame, Vargas launched a two-out, two-run home run and increased the lead to 9-0.

Express LF Evan Carter walked and advanced to second base on a defensive indifference with one out in the ninth inning. CF Elier Hernandez singled to score Carter and made it a 9-1 game. The E-Train loaded the bases but a groundout ended the game to give the Dodgers a 9-1 win.

E-Train Excerpts:

The Express dropped four of six games and lost their first series in nearly a month. Their last series loss came against Oklahoma City from August 1-6 when they also dropped four of six games. Round Rock is now 13-5-6 in series play this season.

Round Rock collected only three hits. It was the fewest since being held to three on August 4 against Oklahoma City. Sunday was just the sixth time this season that Round Rock has been held to three or fewer hits in a game.

Next up: Round Rock will cap off the two-week road trip with a six-game set against the El Paso Chihuahuas (San Diego Padres affiliate) beginning Tuesday, September 5. First pitch at Southwest University Park is scheduled for 7:35 p.m. CT and both starting pitchers have yet to be announced.

