Reno Takes Down El Paso, 14-5

The Reno Aces scored 13 runs in the first three innings and beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 14-5 Sunday night at Greater Nevada Field. The Aces won four of the six games in the series.

El Paso shortstop Ray-Patrick Didder went 2-for-5 with a grand slam in the fifth inning. It was Didder's third home run of the series, fourth in his last seven games and the Chihuahuas' fifth grand slam this season. Right fielder Tirso Ornelas went 0-for-2 with two walks, ending his hitting streak at 16 games. It was the longest hitting streak by a Chihuahuas player this year.

Chihuahuas reliever Adrian Morejon struck out three batters in two perfect innings. Reno's eight runs in the first were the most runs allowed by the Chihuahuas in a first inning this year. The Aces won seven of the 12 head-to-head meetings this year. The all-time record between the Aces and Chihuahuas is tied 61-61.

Team Records: El Paso (25-32, 57-75), Reno (31-26, 75-57)

Next Game: Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Round Rock TBA vs. El Paso TBA. The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

