Maciver, Quinn Lift Isotopes over River Cats in Extras, 8-5

September 3, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)







Sacramento, CA - After a pair of demoralizing defeats, the Isotopes flipped the script Sunday afternoon to keep their playoff hopes afloat. Willie MacIver and Roman Quinn keyed a four-run tenth inning with RBI singles, and Albuquerque defeated Sacramento 8-5 to conclude a 12-game road trip with a record of 8-4.

First-place Round Rock lost at Oklahoma City, meaning the Isotopes are again 4.0 games of back of first with 18 contests remaining this season.

Topes Scope:

- This afternoon marked the sixth time Albuquerque has played extra innings in 2023, as they improved to 2-4. The Isotopes have emerged victorious in eight of 12 matchups that have gone to extras against Sacramento in club history.

- Aaron Schunk was 2-for-4 with a solo homer and three runs scored. He went deep for the first time since July 30 vs. Sacramento, and this was his fourth multi-hit game in the last 11 contests.

- MacIver delivered the eventual game-winning knock in the 10th after entering as a pinch-runner two frames prior. The Isotopes have 25 go-ahead hits in the seventh inning or later this season, including seven on this road trip.

- Quinn recorded his third multi-RBI contest among 21 played with Albuquerque. He also stole his ninth base with the club, still not having been caught.

- Cole Tucker was 0-for-4, although he did take a bases-loaded walk. He has not recorded a hit in six consecutive contests, the longest stretch of his professional career. Tucker is 6-for-46 with seven walks across 12 ballgames since returning from Colorado on Aug. 19.

- Schunk's homer was Albuquerque's lone extra-base hit, marking the 26th time they have been held to zero or one this season.

- The Isotopes stole at least three bases for the 21st time in 2023, with all but four coming in the second half.

- Albuquerque was 9-for-63 with runners in scoring position throughout the series, but did manage four hits today.

- The four-run tenth marked the 59th time Albuquerque has plated at least a quartet in a frame this year.

- Today was the 22nd instance the Isotopes pitching staff recorded five or fewer strikeouts in a game and first since Aug. 8 at Round Rock (three).

- Matt Carasiti earned the win by stranding a pair of River Cats in the ninth. He has made five appearances since rejoining Albuquerque on Aug. 22 and delivered a scoreless frame every time. - The Isotopes won seven of 12 meetings from Sacramento this year, the first time since 2018 (9-7) they've claimed a season series victory.

- Sacramento issued nine walks, the 10th time Albuquerque has drawn nine or more in a contest. In 12 matchups between the clubs this season, they combined to walk 138 batters (ABQ 75, SAC 63).

- Former Major League All-Star A.J. Pollock continued his rehab assignment with the River Cats, playing seven innings in center field while going 1-for-3 with a double and walk.

On Deck: The Pacific Coast League will be idle on Labor Day, then Albuquerque begins a six-game homestand by hosting Reno (Diamondbacks) on Tuesday evening. First pitch from Isotopes Park is set for 6:35 pm MT. Neither the Isotopes or Aces have announced a starting pitcher.

Pacific Coast League Stories from September 3, 2023

