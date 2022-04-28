Ramos, Gamboa knock in runs, Isotopes blast 6 homers

Albuquerque, N.M. - The Sacramento River Cats (11-10) had trouble keeping the ball in the yard, surrendering six home runs in their 13-2 defeat to the Albuquerque Isotopes (9-12) Thursday morning.

Similar to the first two games of the series, Sacramento was trailing after the first. For the second straight game, former River Cats outfielder Wynton Bernard led Albuquerque off with a home run.

Bernard's home run off left-hander Michael Plassmeyer (0-3) would be the first of six home runs for the Isotopes, five of which were surrendered by Plassmeyer.

Sacramento right fielder Heliot Ramos plated the River Cats' first run in the third inning when he singled home shortstop Arquímedes Gamboa.

Down 7-1 in the fifth, Gamboa got Sacramento back on the board when he singled catcher Jhonny Pereda home.

Right-hander Sean Hjelle (1-0, 2.19) will try to get the River Cats back in the win-column on Friday. He'll take on Bay Area native, right-hander Frank Duncan (0-1, 13.50) at 6:05 p.m. (PT). Listen to Johnny Doskow call the game online at rivercats.com or on the MiLB First Pitch app.

Additional Notes

Center fielder Bryce Johnson went 2-for-4, which gives him a team-leading seven multi-hit games this season.

Right-hander Jeremy Walker struck out two in a scoreless inning of relief. After a rough first outing in his return from injury, Walker has thrown 2.2 scoreless innings.

