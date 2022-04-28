Ramos, Gamboa knock in runs, Isotopes blast 6 homers
April 28, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sacramento River Cats News Release
Albuquerque, N.M. - The Sacramento River Cats (11-10) had trouble keeping the ball in the yard, surrendering six home runs in their 13-2 defeat to the Albuquerque Isotopes (9-12) Thursday morning.
Similar to the first two games of the series, Sacramento was trailing after the first. For the second straight game, former River Cats outfielder Wynton Bernard led Albuquerque off with a home run.
Bernard's home run off left-hander Michael Plassmeyer (0-3) would be the first of six home runs for the Isotopes, five of which were surrendered by Plassmeyer.
Sacramento right fielder Heliot Ramos plated the River Cats' first run in the third inning when he singled home shortstop Arquímedes Gamboa.
Down 7-1 in the fifth, Gamboa got Sacramento back on the board when he singled catcher Jhonny Pereda home.
Right-hander Sean Hjelle (1-0, 2.19) will try to get the River Cats back in the win-column on Friday. He'll take on Bay Area native, right-hander Frank Duncan (0-1, 13.50) at 6:05 p.m. (PT). Listen to Johnny Doskow call the game online at rivercats.com or on the MiLB First Pitch app.
Additional Notes
Center fielder Bryce Johnson went 2-for-4, which gives him a team-leading seven multi-hit games this season.
Right-hander Jeremy Walker struck out two in a scoreless inning of relief. After a rough first outing in his return from injury, Walker has thrown 2.2 scoreless innings.
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from April 28, 2022
- OKC Dodgers Game Notes - April 28, 2022 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Ramos, Gamboa knock in runs, Isotopes blast 6 homers - Sacramento River Cats
- Bees Return Home for Nine-Game Homestand against Express and Rainiers - Salt Lake Bees
- Taters Propel Isotopes for Second Straight Game against Sacramento - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Given a Second Chance at Sight and Life: Local Cornea and Kidney Transplant Recipient to Run Bases at May 6 Reno Aces Game - Reno Aces
- Round Rock Announces Additional Promotional Events for 2022 - Round Rock Express
- "Home Run for Life" Honoree Jack Chappell Received Heart Transplant at Integris Health - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Aviators Buzz Rainiers, 6-5 - Tacoma Rainiers
- Round Rock Rides Three-Run Inning to Victory over Salt Lake - Round Rock Express
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Sacramento River Cats Stories
- Ramos, Gamboa knock in runs, Isotopes blast 6 homers
- Villar, Mathisen homer in Wednesday defeat
- Tom homers twice, River Cats score 8 straight in series-opening win
- Stellar pitching earns River Cats series split in front of over 9,000 fans
- Dean finishes double shy of cycle, drives in 4 in Wade's return