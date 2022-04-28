Space Cowboys Game Notes
April 28, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release
ON THE HUNT: Hunter Brown has struck out at least seven batters in each of his last three outings and has a total of 22 strikeouts over that stretch (14.1 IP). He leads the Pacific Coast League with 26 strikeouts and is fourth in the league with a 3.00 ERA. He's also sixth in the PCL with a .224 opponent's batting average. Brown's 13.00 strikeouts-per-nine-innings leads all qualified PCL pitchers.
FRANKIE FLAMES: Over his last six games, Franklin Barreto has hit .333 (6x18) with three doubles, a home run and six RBI.
HOLY HENSLEY: David Hensley went 3-for-4 with a home run and an RBI on Wednesday. Hensley leads the Pacific Coast League with 16 walks and is second in the league with a .442 on-base percentage. He's also tied for sixth with five stolen bases.
WHERE TO FIND US: Beginning in 2022, all 150 Space Cowboys games can be heard on ESPN 92.5 FM (Gow Media). An audio streaming link is also available at slspacecowboys.com. All Space Cowboys can be seen on MiLB.TV. Longtime Houston broadcaster Gerald Sanchez returns as the play-by-play voice of the Space Cowboys.
