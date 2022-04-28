One Hit Shutout for the Salt Lake Bees

Two Salt Lake pitchers combined to throw a one-hit shutout, as the Bees blanked the Round Rock Express 2-0 on Thursday to salvage the final game of the series. Starter Jhonathan Diaz (2-0) went the first eight innings and gave up a first inning single and hit a batter in the second before retiring the next seventeen batters before an error ended that streak. Diaz struck out seven with no walks.

Zack Weiss worked a three up, three down ninth for his first save of the season and preserved the first ever shutout of the Express and the second of the season for the Bees' pitching staff.

David MacKinnon provided the offense, as he led off the fourth and sixth innings with his second and third home runs of the season.

