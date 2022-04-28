Aviators Buzz Rainiers, 6-5

Las Vegas, NV - In a game that featured four lead changes, the Tacoma Rainiers (6-14) saw their series with the Las Vegas Aviators (10-10) evened at a game apiece on Wednesday night. The 6-5 setback came despite a trio of three-hit games for Tacoma, including the return of catcher Brian O'Keefe to the lineup from a hand injury that had sidelined him since spring training (3-for-4, triple, BB).

Vegas took a 1-0 lead in the second inning, when Vince Fernandez drew a bases loaded walk; Tacoma LHP Roenis Elias, who pitched the first three innings as the "opener," limited the damage and stranded three runners with a strikeout and fly out.

The Rainiers surged ahead in the fourth when Zach Green started a rally with a one out single, followed by a Forrest Wall (3-for-4, double) bunt single, which placed Green on third base after an error. Green scored on a Marcus Wilson sac fly. Wall stole second and Billy Hamilton (3-for-4) singled, and both speedy outfielders scored easily on a lined single to right field from leadoff man Sam Haggerty (2-for-4).

Leading 3-1 in the fifth, Tacoma added another run on a pair of doubles; Steven Souza dropped one into right field with one out, and with two outs, Wall poked a cue shot all the way down the left field line to score Souza easily. The Aviators re-took the lead in the home half of the inning however, when Tacoma native Nate Mondou hit an RBI double to the wall in left (Fernandez walk), before scoring on a Kevin Smith (MLB rehab) RBI single. Oakland A's top catching prospect Shea Langeliers put Las Vegas back in front 5-4 with his sixth homer, to straight centerfield.

Hamilton singled to lead off the eighth and stole his second base of the game, was sacrificed to third, and the veteran of 911 MLB games scored on an errant pick-off throw to tie it 5-5. The Aviators quickly took back the lead - their third of the game - in the home eighth on consecutive two-out hits by Vimael Machin and JJ Schwarz (RBI), who each had two hits on the night.

In a game that featured 11 total pitchers between the clubs, LHP Sam Selman struck out two in the ninth to notch his first save of the season, stranding O'Keefe's third hit of the night at first base.

The mid-point of the series will be on Thursday, when RHP Darren McCaughan makes his team-leading fifth start of the season for Tacoma. Las Vegas will start RHP Adrian Martinez, for a 7:05 PT first pitch.

