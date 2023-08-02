Ramirez's Four-Hit Night Propels Fireflies to Victory

COLUMBIA, SC - Columbia used a three-hit night from Jean Ramirez, who smashed his fifth homer of the year and a double in a 9-3 win over the Augusta GreenJackets Wednesday night at SRP Park.

The Fireflies' big inning came in the seventh. Jean Ramirez set the tone with a lead-off homer to right field that put Columbia in-front 6-3. The scoring didn't stop there though. Trevor Werner collected his first RBI as Austin Charles was able to walk in from third on a two bagger to the left field wall. Next, Lizandro Rodriguez singled to score Daniel Vazquez from third and Werner from second, giving Columbia a 9-3 lead as the teams headed to the stretch.

Brett Squires added a two out, bases loaded single in the fifth to score Ramirez and Charles to give Columbia a 5-1 lead.

The Fireflies started things off on the right foot. Jean Ramirez smashed a one hopper to the wall in right-center on the first pitch of the game to put a runner in scoring position before Austin Charles hit a sacrifice fly to give the Fireflies a 1-0 lead in the first.

Columbia added on in the second inning. Roger Leyton smacked his third homer of the season over the left field wall to push Columbia's lead to 2-0.

Shane Panzini (W, 2-8) was incredible. The righty went five frames, allowing just one run before handing the ball to the bullpen. The rotation has now allowed only one run in 18 innings going back to Sunday night.

The Fireflies used three relievers. Chase Wallace allowed two runs in two innings of relief before Elvis Novas worked a scoreless eight and Nicholas Regalado closed to door with a 1-2-3 ninth.

The GreenJackets clawed closer in the bottom of the second. After Cory Acton drew a lead-off walk, he stole second, moved to third on a ground out and came around on a Tyler Collins sacrifice fly to center to cut the Fireflies lead to 2-1.

The Fireflies continue their series with the Augusta GreenJackets at SRP Park at 7:05 pm tomorrow night. RHP Emmanuel Reyes (0-0, 5.79 ERA) toes the rubber for Columbia and Augusta counters with RHP Owen Murphy (3-3, 5.11 ERA).

Columbia returns home for a 12-game homestand vs the Charleston RiverDogs and Myrtle Beach Pelicans August 8-20 at Segra Park. Join us for Nickelodeon's PAW Patrol Night August 12, a Ben Kudrna Bobblehead night August 18 and Faith & Family Night August 19. Tickets are available at FirefliesTickets.com.

