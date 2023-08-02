Pack the Camper School Supply Drive Returns

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - With the new school year just around the corner, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans have once again teamed up with Campers Inn RV and WMBF News to host a school supply drive at Pelicans Ballpark. The drive will run August 8 through 11. With the donation of any school supplies fans will receive a free wristband to the Sky Zone Fun Zone at Pelicans Ballpark. The wristband is valued at $5 and is available to kids 12 and under.

"The kickoff to the school year is exciting but it can also be stressful for many parents and teachers when it comes to purchasing school supplies," said Ryan Canella, Assistant General Manager of Sales for the Myrtle Beach Pelicans. "We are excited to partner with Campers Inn RV and WMBF News again in an effort to help the children of our community start the year with everything they need to excel in the classroom."

The Pelicans will take on the Fayetteville Woodpeckers, affiliate of the Houston Astros, during the August series. All school supply donations should be dropped off at Guest Services during one of the designated games. A suggested list of supplies, courtesy of Horry County Schools, is listed below. A full supply list by grade can be found here.

No. 2 Pencils

Nylon Pencil Pouch

Pack of Washable Markers

Box of Crayons - 24 Count

Pack of Glue Sticks

Notebook Paper

Colored Pencils

One Subject Notebook

Marble Composition Notebook (non-spiral)

Double Pocket, 3-Prong Folders

Pack of Multi-Colored Highlighters

Binder (1.5")

Divider Tabs

Earbuds

