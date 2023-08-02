FredNats Storm Past Salem 7-1

FREDERICKSBURG, VA - The Nats jumped on the Red Sox early and picked up a 7-1 victory over Salem.

After Erik Tolman breezed through the first, Elijah Nunez, Andrew Pinckney, and Yohandy Morales all singled to load the bases with nobody out. Leandro Emilini then lifted a fly ball into right, deep enough for Nunez to score on a sacrifice fly to take a 1-0 lead. With two outs now, Max Romero Jr. walked to load the bases again. Roismar Quintana then rolled a ball to short that would've been the third out, but an E6 extended the inning as Pinckney scored the second run of the frame. Marcus Brown then ripped a two-run single that chased Salem starter Jose Ramirez as Fredericksburg pulled ahead 4-0.

Erik Tolman worked a scoreless second inning as well, but as he was jogging out to the mound to begin the third, he suffered a serious leg injury that ended his night early.

Miguel Gomez entered, and went on to spin three scoreless innings with a trio of punchouts. In the bottom half of the fifth now, Leandro Emilini flipped a single into right field to extend the Freddies lead to 5-0.

Albert Feliz got Salem on the board with a long solo home run off of Mason Denaburg in the top of the sixth, but the Nats punched back in the home half. Andrew Pinckney came up with runners on second and third and two outs, and punched a single into right field to plate two more runs to make it 7-1 Fredericksburg.

Mason Denaburg went on to toss three scoreless innings, before Juan Abreu closed it out in the ninth for a 7-1 Nats win. Miguel Gomez earned his sixth win, with Jose Ramirez taking the loss. In game three of the week, Austin Amaral makes his FredNat debut against Elvis Soto.

