Rally Comes up Just Short as Boomers Fall in Finale at Gateway

September 2, 2021 - Frontier League (FL) - Schaumburg Boomers News Release







SAUGET, IL - The Schaumburg Boomers could not complete the comeback or sweep of the Gateway Grizzlies on the road, falling a run short in a 10-9 loss after trailing by seven runs early.

Gateway jumped in front just two batters into the bottom of the first and plated six runs in the second to lead 7-0. The Boomers immediately answered with five runs on the third. With the bases loaded Chase Dawson was able to reach on an error that enabled two runs to score. Quincy Nieporte followed with a three-run homer, his 15th of the year to draw Schaumburg within 7-5. Erik Martinez settled down on the mound and posted three straight scoreless innings while Angelo Gumbs drove home Nieporte in the fifth to make the score 7-6 but the Boomers left the tying run at third.

Gateway used a pair of homers, a two-run shot in the sixth and a solo homer in the seventh to open a 10-6 advantage. The Grizzlies hit three homers in the game. Trailing by four with two outs in the ninth, Dawson worked the count and drew a walk to extend his on-base streak to 30 games. Nieporte followed with a single, his third hit of the game. Braxton Davidson smacked his fourth homer of the series to right, pulling the Boomers within 10-9 but Gateway posted the final out for the win. Davidson drove home 10 runs in the series.

Martinez worked into the sixth but suffered the loss despite striking out seven. Ryder Yakel finished out the game by working 2.1 innings, striking out four and retiring the final six batters faced. Schaumburg finished with nine hits led by three from Nieporte and two from Davidson, who both drove home three.

The magic number for the Boomers (45-41) to win the division remains at five with the team heading home for the final four home contests of the year at Wintrust Field. The Evansville Otters, currently leading the West, visit at 6:30 p.m. tomorrow night on White Sox Night with a fleece blanket giveaway and an appearance from Hall of Famer Jim Thome. RHP Kyle Arjona (8-5, 3.18) makes the start for Schaumburg against LHP Braden Scott (6-4, 3.11). Visit boomersbaseball.com for tickets and information or call 847-461-3695.

