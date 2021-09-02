Hall Jr. powers six strong innings; Crushers win second consecutive series

JOLIET, Illinois - In a rubber match versus the Joliet Slammers Thursday night, the Lake Erie Crushers slammed the door on the Jailbirds and shut out the home squad.

Lake Erie wasted minimal time to get on the scoreboard. In the top of the first, Trevor Achenbach assisted Shawon Dunston Jr. home with a sacrifice fly. The Crushers would strike next in the sixth inning on a Steve Passatempo double. Achenbach dashed home to score on the extra-base hit by Passatempo. Nick Rotola was the final man to come home on an Eric Callahan sacrifice fly. That was all the Crushers would need as a solid night from the pitching staff propelled them to a 3-0 victory.

Paul Hall Jr. (3-8) pitched extraordinarily well in the finale. The southpaw registered six scoreless innings, allowing three hits to the Slammers in total. He struck out three Joliet batters on the night. Aaron Glickstein rattled off two innings of solid work to set up J.T. Perez for a save opportunity. Perez (14) got the job done in the bottom of the ninth to seal the deal for the Men of Crush.

Lake Erie owns a record 39-47 and sits six games back of Schaumburg in the Central Division. The next task for the Crushers will be a four-game set against the Windy City ThunderBolts at Mercy Health Stadium in Avon. Friday night's action will get underway at 7:05 pm.

