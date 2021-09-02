Wild Things Rally To Complete Sweep Of Boulders

The Washington Wild Things rallied with two runs in the eighth inning and completed a sweep of the three-game series with the New York Boulders with an 8-7 victory on Thursday night at Wild Things Park in Washington PA.

The Wild Things rallied from a one-run eighth inning deficit to grab the lead. Bralin Jackson led off the frame with a walk off of New York's Nathan Alexander, who entered the game to start the frame in relief of starter Dan Wirchansky.

Jackson was bunted to second base by Grant Heyman, then moved to third on a passed ball by Boulders' catcher Phil Capra and scored on an Alexander wild pitch.

Hector Roa followed with a double that chased Alexander and brought on Zach Schneider, who struck out the first batter he faced, Tristan Peterson. However, Trevor Casanova then hit a groundball up the middle for a single that plated Roa with the lead run.

The Boulders had grabbed a 7-5 lead in the fifth inning after entering the frame trailing by one run. A Phil Caulfield sacrifice fly knotted the contest at 5-5 before Capra hit his second home run in as many nights, this one a two-run shot that put New York up by two. The home run was Capra's eighth of the season.

The game was a see-saw affair from the outset.

New York grabbed a 2-0 lead in the first inning on RBI singles from Milton Smith, Jr. and Ray Hernandez. However, the Wild Things answered with four runs in the bottom of the inning - two coming on a double by Jackson and two more on Roa's 12th home run of the year.

An error by Washington shortstop Nick Ward allowed Capra to score to get the Boulders within 4-3 in the second inning. They tied it an inning later on an RBI single by Marcus Mastrobuoni, but, in the bottom of the third, Jackson drove in his third run of the evening - this one on a single - to put the Wild Things up 5-4.

Keven Pimentel started on the hill for Washington and went three innings, allowing four runs (two earned) on five hits, while walking two and striking out one. He was relieved by McKenzie Mills, who went the next four innings and surrendered three hits and three runs, while walking two and striking out two.

B.J. Sabol tossed a scoreless eighth inning to pick up the win, his second of the season against no losses. Zach Strecker came on to finish out the victory in the ninth inning, earning his 21st save of the year.

Wirchansky started for New York and battled through seven innings. He gave up six runs on seven hits, while walking a pair and striking out five.

Alexander took the loss for the Boulders, falling to 3-4 on the season.

