Raleigh, Yevdokimov Continue to Roll in Pensacola

February 7, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

(MACON, Ga.) - After netting a hat trick in last Sunday's win, Jake Raleigh put together a three-point performance in the second period to help the Mayhem to a 3-2 win in Pensacola.

The Mayhem couldn't mount much of an attack in the first period, as they were outshot 15-6 while they had to kill eight minutes of power play time in the opening frame. Josh Boyko helped keep the Mayhem in a scoreless tie entering the second period.

In the second, the Mayhem struck early and often, kickstarted with a goal by the captain as Jarret Kup drove the net to finish a feed from Conor Witherspoon that came from behind the net. The Ice Flyers would then send the Mayhem to the power play twice, and the Mayhem capitalized on both, thanks to Jake Raleigh. Both power play goals were assisted by Yaroslav Yevdokimov and Jake Goldowski, helping the Mayhem to a 3-0 second-period lead.

The third period was one where the Ice Flyers mounted a comeback, as Nick Pryce scored twice to bring the score to 3-2, but the Mayhem eventually held on for a big win to get them back into playoff position.

The Mayhem face off against the Ice Flyers again tomorrow night at 8:05 pm, and return home for Racing Night on Saturday, February 21 at 7:00 pm. Guarantee your seat by purchasing tickets at maconmayhem.com

