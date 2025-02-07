Game Preview: February 7 vs Macon

February 7, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

PENSACOLA, FLA. - After a split weekend against the visiting Rail Yard Dawgs, the Ice Flyers are looking to find crucial points tonight against the Mayhem for Adult Jersey Giveaway Night Presented by Florida Pest Control.

Doors: 6:00 p.m. CT

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. CT

Watch: FloSports

Ice Flyers Record: 13-20-2-3 (31 Points)

Ice Flyers Last Game: 3-2 Shootout Win over the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs on Saturday, February 1

Mayhem Record: 15-20-3-0 (33 Points)

Mayhem Last Game: 4-1 Win over the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs on Sunday, February 2

PROMO INFO

- Tonight's Adult Jersey Giveaway is presented by Florida Pest Control.

- Tonight's 50/50 jackpot will benefit Rally Gulf Coast. Get tickets before the start of the 3rd period.

- Tonight's Shirt-off-his-back raffle winner will get to take home #1 Brody Claey's Jersey.

WHAT ARE WE WEARING?

The team will be wearing their white uniforms to match the 1,500 fans wearing their giveaway jerseys.

WHAT'S NEXT AFTER THIS GAME?

Home: Saturday, February 8 | Toy Story Jersey Night | Get Tickets | 7PM

Away: Friday, February 14 at Birmingham | Watch | 7PM

Away: Saturday, February 15 at Birmingham | Watch | 7PM

