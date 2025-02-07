Beaupit Called up to Orlando

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, are pleased to announce the call-up of goaltender Mason Beaupit to the ECHL's Orlando Solar Bears.

Beaupit, 21, has played 10 games so far during the 2024-25 season, including nine with the Marksmen.

The native of Surrey, British Columbia, has a 4-6 record with a .889 save percentage in his first professional season.

Prior to joining the SPHL, Beaupit played the highest levels of Junior hockey, and was a 2022 NHL Draft Pick of the San Jose Sharks. The call-up to Orlando is the netminder's first trip to the ECHL.

The Solar Bears play on the road against the South Carolina Sting Rays Saturday, while the Marksmen host the Huntsville Havoc at the Crown Coliseum Friday and Saturday.

Single-game tickets to Friday's 7 p.m. Racin' Night and Saturday's 6 p.m. Operation Sellout at marksmenhockey.com.

