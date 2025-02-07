Ceci Shines for Thunderbolts Despite 3-0 Loss to Rivermen

February 7, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Evansville Thunderbolts News Release







Evansville, In.: In a low-event game offensively, Cole Ceci kept the Thunderbolts in the game all the way to the depths of regulation, stopping 29 of 31 shots as the Thunderbolts offense was held off the board in a 3-0 loss to Peoria on Friday night at Ford Center. The Thunderbolts' next home game will be on Friday, February 14th against the Quad City Storm at 7:05pm CT.

The first period was a relatively close one, as the Thunderbolts killed off a pair of early penalties and were only outshot 10-6. The difference came early in the second period, in which the Rivermen outshot Evansville 16-4. On a power play, Renat Dadadzhanov scored for Peoria at 1:21, followed by Carson Baptiste at 5:49 to open a 2-0 lead for the Rivermen. Ceci shut the door the rest of the way, stopped every shot after that including a 2-on-1 chance late in the period that nearly made it 3-0. Evansville's best play came in the third period, outshooting Peoria 13-6, but could not find the back of the net as Michael McChesney scored an empty net goal at 18:43 to seal the result, 3-0 Peoria the final score. The Thunderbolts and Rivermen meet again on Saturday, February 8th at Peoria Civic Center.

