Rainiers Win 5th Straight

Tacoma, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (52-50, 15-12) came from behind to beat the Salt Lake Bees (47-54, 10-17) 4-3 at Cheney Stadium on Sunday. The Rainiers have won five straight games, their longest winning streak of the season. Cheney was packed this week, averaging 6,502 fans per game during the six-game homestand, for a total attendance of 39,010.

The Rainiers continued their homer barrage, with Sam Haggerty smacking a solo blast in the third inning for the first run of the game. Haggerty has five of his seven homers this year against the Bees, with homers in each of the last three games of the series. The utility man hit .458 (11-for-24, 4 HR, 9 RBI, 6 R, 3 BB) during this six-game set against the Bees, with an additional six games left in the season series at Salt Lake (September 5-10).

LHP Kyle Hart tossed six shutout innings for Tacoma (2 H, 2 BB, 4 K), notching his second quality start with the Rainiers. The lefty's first quality start of the season came on July 1, also against the Bees.

RHP Trent Thornton relieved Hart in the seventh inning, making his Rainiers debut (acquired in trade with Toronto 7/26, optioned to Tacoma) by throwing a scoreless frame (1 H, 2 K). The righty is a veteran of 108 MLB games and has transitioned to the bullpen since beginning his Major League career in 2019 as a starting pitcher.

Mark Mathias hit his second homer in as many days in the home half of the seventh inning, a round-tripper with no runners on to extend the Tacoma lead to 2-0. Since joining Tacoma (waiver claim from Pittsburgh, assigned to Tacoma) on July 2, the utility man is batting .345 (20-for-58, 2 HR, 3 2B, 10 R, 8 RBI, 9 BB).

The Bees got on the board in the eighth inning off a 2-RBI single from David Fletcher to drive in Chris Okey (2B) and Jordyn Adams (BB). One batter later, Daniel Murphy hit an RBI single of his own to score Fletcher and give Salt Lake a 3-2 lead.

The Rainiers quickly regained their lead in the 8th inning, as Brian O'Keefe launched a go-ahead two-run shot to bring Didi Gregorius around to score (1B) and put Tacoma up 4-3. Tacoma hit 13 home runs across the last three games of the series, coming from seven different batters. Five of those seven hitters had multiple blasts (Haggerty (3), Mathias, O'Keefe, Zach DeLoach and Adam Engel).

The Rainiers now travel to Sugar Land to play the Space Cowboys for the first time this season at Constellation Field on Tuesday, with first pitch scheduled for 5:05 PT. LHP Tommy Milone gets the call for Tacoma, while RHP Spenser Watkins is probable for Sugar Land.

