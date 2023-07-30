Dodgers win, 16-15, in 11 Innings

July 30, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release







Six home runs by the Oklahoma City Dodgers, a lead-preserving catch at the wall in the 11th inning by center fielder Drew Avans and a save recorded on the mound by infielder Yonny Hernández highlighted a 16-15 Dodgers' win in 11 innings during a wild Sunday afternoon against the Reno Aces at Greater Nevada Field. In the series and season finale between the teams, the Dodgers (18-9/68-32) built a 10-3 lead, including home runs from Michael Busch in the first inning, David Dahl in the fifth inning and back-to-back homers by Miguel Vargas and Ryan Ward in the sixth inning. The Aces (11-16/55-47) then scored seven straight runs to tie the score, 10-10, in the seventh inning. After the Dodgers took an 11-10 lead in the eighth inning on a RBI single by Vargas, the Aces scored a run in the ninth to force extra innings. In the 10th inning, the Dodgers scored three runs on a RBI single by Avans, followed by Busch's second homer of the day - a two-run shot out to center field - for a 14-11 edge. The Aces evened the score with three runs in the bottom of the 10th. The Dodgers went in front again on a two-run homer by Dahl in the 11th inning as he hit his second homer of the day. Without any remaining pitchers available, Hernández then entered the game to pitch for OKC. After a popout, Reno's Pavin Smith hit a towering fly ball toward center field that Avans leapt to catch at the wall and prevent a game-tying home run. Reno's automatic runner tagged and scored on the play, which would end up as a sacrifice fly that cut OKC's lead to one run. Hernández then got Phillip Evans to fly out to end the game and earn the save.

Of Note:

-The Dodgers and Aces combined for 31 runs, 32 hits, nine home runs, as well as three ties in the seventh inning and later Sunday...The combined 31 runs were the most in a game for OKC this season and most combined runs scored in a game for the team since 2012 in a 24-7 loss in Memphis July 22, 2012. Sunday was just the fourth time since 1998 that Oklahoma City and its opponent combined to score 31 or more runs.

-Oklahoma City's 16-15 win marked just the second time in the team's Bricktown-era history (since 1998) that both OKC and its opponent scored at least 15 runs in a game. The only other time that happened since 1998 was on May 10, 2007 when Las Vegas defeated OKC, 17-16, in 10 innings in Las Vegas...The 15 runs scored by the Aces Sunday marked the most runs scored by an opponent in an Oklahoma City victory during the team's Bricktown era.

-The Dodgers hit a season-high six home runs, including two by Michael Busch, two by David Dahl as well as back-to-back homers by Miguel Vargas and Ryan Ward in the sixth inning. The six home runs were the most hit by the Dodgers in a game since Aug. 28, 2022 against El Paso at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Dodgers last hit six homers in a road game May 12, 2022 in Round Rock...OKC hit 15 homers during the six-game series in Reno, including 11 homers over the final three games...The back-to-back homers Sunday marked the second in the series for the Dodgers after Vargas and Kole Calhoun went back-to-back in the first inning Friday.

-The 16 runs scored by the Dodgers marked the team's third-highest run total of the season, while OKC's 17 hits marked the third time in the series OKC finished with at least 17 hits...The 15 runs allowed by OKC matched the team's season-high mark from June 6 in El Paso, while Reno's 15 hits marked the third time in the series OKC allowed 14 or more hits.

-The game extended into 11 innings, marking just the second game of the season for OKC to last beyond 10 innings and the Dodgers improved to 6-4 in extra-inning games overall...The game lasted 3 hours, 30 minutes, marking the fourth time this season an OKC game hit at least the 3:30 mark.

-The Dodgers won the six-game series in Reno, 5-1, and also won their first season series against Reno since 2015, going 9-3 against the Aces this season...The Dodgers have won seven of their last eight games overall to improve to 68-32 on the season and match their Bricktown-era record at 36 games above .500...The Dodgers are a MiLB-best 38-13 on the road this season.

-OKC improved to 20-10 in one-run games and to 24-13 in games decided by one or two runs. Six of the team's last eight games have been decided by two runs or less as have 10 of the 15 games following the All-Star Break.

-David Dahl gave the Dodgers the lead for good with a two-run homer in the 11th inning and went 3-for-5 with two homers and a game-high five RBI. The five RBI were his most in a game since June 26, 2019 while with the Colorado Rockies at San Francisco and his two-homer game was his first since July 7, 2022 with Triple-A Nashville at Columbus. He has now hit safely in seven straight games, going 13-for-28 (.464) with 10 RBI and has also hit safely in 12 of his last 13 games.

-Ryan Ward finished with a game-high four hits, going 4-for-6 with a home run, three RBI and three runs scored. The four hits matched his season high from April 19 in Albuquerque while he recorded his seventh game of the season with at least three RBI Sunday. During the series in Reno, Ward hit safely in all five games he played, going 11-for-23 with two homers, a double, six RBI and six runs scored.

-Michael Busch homered twice, marking his second multi-homer outing in the last seven games. He went 3-for-6 with three RBI and has now hit safely in seven straight games, going 15-for-33 (.455) with five homers and 11 RBI. Busch has also reached base in 25 consecutive games for the second time this season, tying his season-long streak. During the current streak, Busch is 35-for-107 (.327) with 16 extra-base hits and 28 RBI...Busch leads the PCL with 11 home runs in July while his 18 home runs overall this season pace the Dodgers.

-Miguel Vargas went 3-for-6 with a home run, three RBI and scored two runs. In his last six games, he is 11-for-28 with seven RBI and nine runs scored.

-The 11 walks issued by the pitching staff tied the team's season-high mark and was the second time in the series Reno drew 11 walks (also July 26).

-Yonny Hernández became the second position player to pitch in a game for Oklahoma City this season, joining Drew Avans' one-inning outing July 5 against Albuquerque in OKC.

What's Next: Following a day off Monday, the OKC Dodgers return home to open a six-game series against the Round Rock Express at 7:05 p.m. on a $2 Tuesday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The night features $2 select beer, soda and bottled water from a line of Budweiser and Pepsi products, while COOP Ale Works draft beer will be available at a special rate of $3.

Single-game tickets for OKC Dodgers games through the remainder of the 2023 season are available at okcdodgers.com/tickets. Live radio coverage of each OKC Dodgers game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps. Video broadcasts of all OKC Dodgers home games are now available to be streamed live for free on the Bally Live app.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from July 30, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.