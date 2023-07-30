Reno Falls in Extras in Instant Classic

July 30, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release







]Reno, NV - Tristin English drove in five runs in a 16-15 Reno Aces (11-16, 55-47) loss to the Oklahoma City Dodgers (18-9, 68-32) Sunday afternoon at Greater Nevada Field.

Tristin English crushed his 11th homer for Reno to the opposite field in the fifth. The Georgia Peach entered with a 1.032 OPS on Sundays and continued crushing in this week's series finale. English, Diego Castillo, Phillip Evans, Jorge Barrosa, Bliss and Adrian Del Castillo recorded multiple hits in another game filled with offensive fireworks.

After reaching six times Wednesday night, Evans was on board five more times in Sunday's finale. The Southern California surfing enthusiast took off centerfielder Drew Avans' glove with a sharp liner in a two-run seventh. The Aces closed a 10-3 deficit in the sixth and seventh innings before Barrosa tied the game with a solo homer in the ninth. Barrosa pumped his fists rounding first base and pushed the game to extras.

The Dodgers turned to tough lefty Adam Kolarek with the bases loaded and two outs in the sixth. Del Castillo, in a left-on-left duel, responded with a roped single to right on the first pitch to score two runs and pull the Aces within two. Reno scored five runs after the second out in the frame.

In an affair filled with crazy turns, Ryan Bliss provided another in the 10th. Trailing by three with two on, Bliss hammered a blast to deep right center to tie the game at 14. It was Bliss' first homer at Triple-A and extended an already absurd game. Unfortunatey, the Dodgers outlasted the Aces for the win.

The Aces will hit the road for a series with the Sacramento River Cats this week at Sutter Health Park. The six-game set begins Tuesday, August 1st at 6:45 p.m. PT.

Aces Notables:

- Tristin English: 3-for-6, 2B, HR, 5 RBI

- Diego Castillo: 2-for-4, 2B, 2 BB

- Phillip Evans: 3-for-4, 3 RBI

- Adrian Del Castillo: 2-for-6, 2B, 2 RBI

- Jorge Barrosa: 2-for-3, HR, RBI, 2 BB

- Ryan Bliss: 2-for-6, HR, 3 RBI

The Aces return home for a two-week homestand starting Tuesday, August 8th. Reno will host the Salt Lake Bees and Las Vegas Aviators with some special theme nights on deck at Greater Nevada Field.

Single Game tickets are on sale at RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.]

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from July 30, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.