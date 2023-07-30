Cats Close Gap but Isotopes Rally for Win

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The Sacramento River Cats overcame an early seven-run deficit thanks to a six-spot in the top of the fifth, and despite holding a slim edge after the top of the seventh, the Albuquerque Isotopes rallied to snatch a 10-9 victory on Saturday.

Twice the Isotopes (43-58) managed a two-run frame before the River Cats (45-55) could reach the scoreboard, plating two in the home half of the first when the game's first run scored on a double play ball while the other crossed on a wild pitch. In the third, a bases loaded walk was the culprit for the first run while Albuquerque finally earned a run-producing hit with an RBI single by Brian Serven.

Sacramento struck back in the top of the fourth, homering in their ninth consecutive game after Ricardo Genoves unloaded on a 2-2 pitch to left field. That extended Genoves' hitting streak to six games, as the backstop is batting .412 (7-for-17) over that time with four runs scored and a pair of homers.

A pair of walks and a throwing error preceded a two-run Isotopes single by Wynton Bernard, while the score became 7-1 when the River Cats again traded a run for a double play.

It took one set of swings for the Cats to draw level, sending home six in the top half of the fifth. A trio of walks loaded the bases with no outs, setting up Heliot Ramos with a prime RBI opportunity that he capitalized on with a single into shallow left field. A fourth walk in the frame loaded the bags up yet again, this time for Will Wilson to drive in his own pair of with a double to left field. One final hit came from Bryce Johnson, who was the third River Cat to drive in a pair as he singled into right.

In the away half of the sixth was when Sacramento took its first lead of the contest, using a double steal by David Villar and Isan Diaz to force a bad throw to second that allowed Villar to score easily. Later in the seventh the River Cats returned the favor when Michael Gigliotti scored on a wild pitch, initially reaching base on a bunt single.

Unfortunately, the lead did not last as long as hoped when the Isotopes tallied two in the bottom of the frame. It took just two batters into the inning, as a leadoff walk came around to score when Coco Montes homered on a 1-1 pitch the equalized the score at 9-9.

An inning later Albuquerque produced the winning run, jumping back in front on a two-out single by Bernard for his second RBI of the game. Isotopes hurler Michael Peterson (1-0) locked down the top of the ninth and preserved the 10-9 victory, retiring the River Cats in order to help him become the pitcher of record.

Though he started the contest, Miguel Yajure did not factor into the decision as he allowed seven runs, only three earned, on five hits in 3.0 innings. Suffering the loss for Sacramento was Melvin Adon (1-5), yielding an unearned run on one hit while striking out one in 1.0 inning.

During the contest, Sacramento outhit Albuquerque (11-7) with eight River Cats recording hits. Johnson closed the night 2-for-5 with a pair of RBI and a double, while Villar was 2-for-4 with a pair of runs scored. Also collecting two hits was Wilson, scoring once while driving two in on his two-bagger.

Sacramento will try to salvage a split of this six-game set when both teams take the diamond beginning at 5:05 p.m. PT.

