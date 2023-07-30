Perez' Homer, Allgeyer's Scoreless Outing Send Space Cowboys to 9-5 Victory

LAS VEGAS, NV - A four-run sixth inning propelled the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (43-58, 10-16) to a 9-5 comeback victory over the Las Vegas Aviators (49-51, 15-11) on Saturday night at Las Vegas Ballpark. Highlights from tonight's game can be found here.

Jonah Bride hit a lead-off home run in the bottom of the first inning to give Las Vegas a 1-0 lead, and a pair of two out doubles off plated another run for the Aviators in the first. An RBI single by Greg Diechmann in the second opened up a 3-0 Las Vegas advantage.

The Space Cowboys cut into the deficit in the top of the third. Shay Whitcomb singled with two outs and Pedro León followed with a two-run homer to left, pulling Sugar Land within a run at 3-2. The home run was measured at 477 feet by StatCast, the longest home run hit this season by a Space Cowboys' batter.

The Aviators would get two runs back in the bottom of the third on a solo home run by Yohel Pozo and an infield single from Tyler Wade, once again pushing Las Vegas to a 5-2 lead. David Hensley tripled to begin the fourth and scored on a groundout by Marty Costes, cutting the deficit to 5-3 after four frames.

Sugar Land took the lead for good thanks to a big sixth inning. Hensley reached on a fielding error to begin the frame and Costes followed with a single, putting two men on for Joe Perez, who launched a go-ahead three-run homer over the right-center field wall to make it 6-5 Space Cowboys. Singles by Luke Berryhill, Jon Singleton and Whitcomb brought in another run, giving the Space Cowboys some space at 7-5.

LHP Nick Allgeyer (W, 4-3) took over in the fourth for the Space Cowboys and allowed just five base runners across 5.0 shutout innings, striking out five while maintaining the Sugar Land lead. A two-RBI single by Rylan Bannon in the ninth widened the Space Cowboys lead to 9-5, and RHP Enoli Paredes hurled a 1-2-3 ninth to secure Sugar Land's third consecutive win.

Leading the series 3-2 and with a chance to clinch a second straight series win, Sugar Land concludes their six-game tangle with Las Vegas on Sunday night. RHP Kyle McGowin is scheduled to start for the Space Cowboys while the Aviators are set to counter with LHP Kyle Muller for an 8:05 pm CT first pitch. The game can be heard on ESPN 92.5 FM or online here and seen on MiLB.TV.

