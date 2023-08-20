Rainiers split series on Sunday

West Sacramento, CA - The Tacoma Rainiers (64-56, 27-18) settled for a 3-3 road trip on Sunday afternoon, losing 5-0 to the Sacramento River Cats (51-68, 17-28). The clubs alternated wins and losses over the six-game series. The result marked the first time Tacoma was shutout this season, and Sacramento's first shutout thrown of 2023.

Sunday was also the first time the Rainiers were shutout in 169 games. Last season, Tacoma lost 1-0 at Sacramento on August 3, in game #100. The Rainiers went on to score in their final 50 contests of 2022, and had at least a run in their first 119 games this year. Tacoma had been held to a single run on nine occasions prior to Sunday.

Sacramento scored a single run in innings four through six to break a scoreless tie. Turner Hill crossed on a throwing error, before Armando Alvarez (12) and David Villar (11) each lifted solo homers, for a 3-0 lead.

Rainiers RHP Adam Oller threw 98 pitches (61 strikes) over five complete innings (8 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 4 K). On a bullpen day for the River Cats, right-hander Drew Strotman went a club-high 3.2 IP, and did not allow a run (1 H, 3 BB, 4 K).

Tacoma was held scoreless despite three of their four hits going for extra bases; Cooper Hummel doubled twice (23) and Jake Scheiner tripled (3).

The River Cats polished off their scoring with two runs in the eighth; Brett Wisely on a wild pitch before Villar homered again, his 12th at Triple-A this season.

Following Monday's off day, the Rainiers will begin their second 12-game homestand this season at Cheney Stadium, lasting through September 3. Tacoma is 12-6 in August, and will play Las Vegas and Sugar Land over the next two weeks, beginning with a 7:05 first pitch on Tuesday.

Rainiers broadcaster Mike Curto will have full coverage on TacomaRainiers.com. All 2023 Rainiers games, home and away, can also be heard for free on the MiLB First Pitch app. HD video broadcasts of every home game can be viewed with a MiLB.TV subscription.

