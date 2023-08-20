Bats Break out to Give Bees Series Win

A big five-run rally led the Salt Lake Bees (19-26) to a 7-5 win over the Oklahoma City Dodgers (25-20) on Sunday afternoon. The win gave the Bees a 4-2 series victory over the Dodgers.

The Bees and Dodgers each put up a single tally in the first inning before trading zeros until the sixth inning when David Frietas drove in a pair of Dodgers on a double. One inning later the Bees exploded for five runs as Michael Stefanic drove in a pair on a bases-loaded single, Trey Cabbage drove in two on a double and Jared Walsh drew a bases-loaded walk to score Cabbage. In the eighth inning, Orlando Martinez hit his first home run of the season in a Bees uniform to give the Bees some insurance. The Dodgers scratched across a pair of runs in the ninth, but Gerardo Reyes was able to shut the door on the comeback. Stefanic collected four hits on the day to lead the Bees offense.

Jake Kalish continued a string of strong starts allowing three runs (two earned) over 5.1 innings of work. In 24 innings of work in August, Kalish has allowed just 9 earned runs and the Bees have won each of his last four starts. Jonathan Holder, Jose Marte and Kolton Ingram put up zeros for the Bees bullpen. Marte took home the win in his first game of the season with Salt Lake on rehab from the LA Angels. The win gave the Bees a 7-4 season-series victory over the Dodgers.

Salt Lake takes off Monday before embarking on a two-week road trip with six games in Round Rock followed by a six-game series in Las Vegas. The Bees next take the field at Smith's Ballpark on Tuesday, Sept. 5 to start a series against the Tacoma Rainiers.

