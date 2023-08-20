Aces Stymie High Flying Aviators, Force Series Split

Reno, NV - The Reno Aces (24-21, 68-52) stacked a handful of defensive web gems in a 7-3 win over the Las Vegas Aviators (27-18, 61-58) Sunday afternoon at Greater Nevada Field.

Blaze Alexander sparked the Aces with a three run opposite field jack in the second. It was Alexander's eighth homer of the season and his second in an exceedingly productive series at the plate. Reno expanded its lead when Dominic Fletcher smashed his 10th long ball of the year in the third, a 425-foot tape measure shot to right. Fletcher is posting the highest slugging percentage of his professional career.

Zach Davies was strong in his third Major League rehab outing. Davies went six innings, allowed three earned runs, and struck out two in a quality start. The Aces played phenomenal defense behind their pitchers throughout the afternoon. Fletcher made a highlight reel diving catch to steal a hit from Logan Davidson in the sixth while Jake McCarthy made a pair of dazzling running snags toward the corner in a scoreless seventh.

McCarthy added three hits from the left side, including two doubles in the sixth and eighth. The Aces made their swings count and did a great job limiting the Aviators offense. Adrian Del Castillo threw out the speedy Tyler Wade twice, who entered the game 29-for-32 in steal attempts. Konnor Pilkington, Tyler Chatwood, and Andrew Saalfrank combined for a scoreless performance from the bullpen to secure the series split.

The Aces will hit the road next for a six-game series with the Sugar Land Space Cowboys. The set begins Tuesday at 5:05 p.m. PT from Constellation Field.

Aces Notables:

- Jake McCarthy: 3-for-4, 2 2B, RBI

- Zach Davies: 6.0 IP, 3 R/ER, 2 K

- Blaze Alexander: 1-for-4, HR, 3 RBI

- Dominic Fletcher: 1-for-4, HR

Following their series in Sugar Land, the Aces return home for a six-game set with the El Paso Chihuahuas at Greater Nevada Field. The series begins Tuesday, August 29th at 6:35 p.m. PT.

