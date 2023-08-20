Round Rock Beats Sugar Land for 12th Consecutive Win

August 20, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Round Rock Express News Release







SUGAR LAND, Texas - The Round Rock Express (28-17 | 72-47) earned a series sweep over the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (14-31 | 47-73) with a 4-3 victory at Constellation Field on Sunday night. Round Rock has won 12 consecutive games which is their second-longest winning streak in club history.

Round Rock reliever RHP Kyle Cody (4-4, 6.06) earned the win after 2.0 scoreless innings that saw two hits, two walks and two strikeouts. Sugar Land starter RHP Ronel Blanco (4-3, 4.75) went home with the loss after giving up four runs on eight hits with one walk and seven strikeouts in his 5.1 innings of work. Express RHP Alex Speas tossed a hitless ninth while walking one and fanning one to earn the save.

Along the Train Tracks:

Sugar Land took a 3-0 lead in the first inning. 2B Pedro León smacked a triple to score one run before RF Bligh Madris hit a sacrifice fly to make it 2-0. 3B Shay Whitcomb hit a solo bomb to extend the lead to 3-0.

Round Rock got a run back in the following frame after a solo home run from LF Dustin Harris made it 3-1.

The Space Cowboys lead was cut to one in the third inning. After 3B Dio Arias singled, he later scored on a single from 1B Blaine Crim.

In the fifth inning, Round Rock tied it up at three when CF Elier Hernandez doubled to score Arias.

The Express took a 4-3 lead in the sixth inning after C Sam Huff led off the inning with a solo dinger.

Sugar Land had two runners on with two outs in the eighth inning for León. Hernandez went above the wall and robbed the lefty of a three-run home run to keep the 4-3 advantage intact for the E-Train.

In the home half of the ninth inning, the Space Cowboys had the leadoff man on but RHP Alex Speas was unphased and secured the final outs for the win.

E-Train Excerpts:

Sunday marked the 12th straight win for the E-Train which is one win shy of tying the club's all-time winning streak which came May 19-31, 2004.

Express C Sam Huff drilled his first home run since being optioned back to Round Rock on August 13. Huff finished the night 1-for-4 with a home run, one run scored and one RBI.

After taking game six from Sugar Land on Sunday, Round Rock recorded their first six-game series sweep on the road since May 27-June 1, 2021 at Salt Lake.

Next up: The Express will take on the Salt Lake Bees (Los Angeles Angels affiliate) in a six-game series at Dell Diamond beginning Tuesday, August 22 at 7:05 p.m. Both starting pitchers for game one are to be announced.

For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the E-Train email newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter!

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 20, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.