Isotopes Claim Series with 7-1 Victory

Albuquerque, NM - Jeff Criswell spun 7.2 innings of one run ball, the longest outing by an Isotopes starter since 2019, while the offense plated multiple runs in three frames for a 7-1 triumph Sunday afternoon at RGCU Field at Isotopes Park.

Topes Scope: - With the Isotopes win, the club clinched their fifth series victory of the second half and first since taking four of six from Sacramento July 25-30. The series win also ended a two-series skid.

-Albuquerque has won four-straight series over El Paso for the first time in club history.

-The Isotopes have won two-straight games for the first time since July 29-30 against Sacramento.

-Albuquerque held the Chihuahuas to one run, the sixth time the club has held an opponent to one run this year, fifth nine-inning game, and first since July 23 at Sugar Land.

-The staff also issued just two free passes for the 12th time this year.

-Offensively, the club won just its second game in 14 tries when connecting on six hits (also: June 30 vs. El Paso).

-Criswell completed 7.2 innings and allowed one run on four hits, one homer and two walks while fanning eight. He's the first Albuquerque starter to hurl 7.0-plus frames since Chris Rusin tossed 7.2 innings Aug. 19, 2019, at Sacramento. The 7.2 innings for Criswell also establishes a new career-high, surpassing his previous career high set April 30, 2022, with High-A Lancaster. Has spun 6.0-plus innings in two-straight games for the second time this year (May 11, at Las Vegas and May 17, vs. Tacoma).

-Isotope pitching limited El Paso to five hits, the seventh time the club has held an opponent to five hits.

-Hunter Stovall extended his modest hitting streak to five games (5x19, .263). Has an RBI in two-straight contests.

-Wynton Bernard tallied two hits, including a double, for his 21st multi-hit performance in 38 games, 36 starts, with Albuquerque. He has also compiled multi-knock performances in four-straight games for the second time (also: July 1-4).

-Roman Quinn recorded a single and two stolen bases, his first game with two swipes for Albuquerque but second this year (also: June 6 with Triple-A Nashville). He also extended his modest hit streak to five (6x20, .300).

-Jimmy Herron belted his 14th dinger of the year, setting a new career standard. It's his first round-tripper since July 23 at Sugar Land. He has also reached base in 34 of his last 37 games. During the stretch, he is slashing .357/.465/.574 with 11 doubles, one triple, five homers, 26 RBI, 24 walks and 15 stolen bases.

-The Isotopes stole two bases on the afternoon, the 18th time the team has swiped two-plus bags in a game in the second half.

-El Paso starter Aaron Leasher fanned seven over 4.0 innings, the ninth opposing starter to tally seven strikeouts in an outing.

On Deck: After an off-day, the Isotopes start a two-week road trip beginning with a six-game series against Oklahoma City Tuesday at 6:05 pm MT.

