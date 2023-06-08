Rainiers Roll in Reno, Even Series Tacoma's 15th Come-From-Behind Victory This Season

Reno, NV - Every batter in the lineup had a hit on Wednesday for the Tacoma Rainiers (29-30), as they rallied from a deficit of four or more runs to win for the third time this season, defeating the Reno Aces (33-26) by a 14-6 final. Six Rainiers had multiple hits, as Tacoma pounded out 16 base knocks, one shy of their season-high. Rainiers right fielder Zach DeLoach led the way by reaching base five times (2 H, 3 BB), extending his on-base streak to 23 games.

Taylor Trammell, who led off two games in August of last season with homers for Tacoma, went deep on the first pitch of the game (right-center). Reno responded with five runs in the first two innings; Alek Thomas stroked a two-run double, and was on base when 2022 Rainier Kyle Lewis homered. Thomas added an RBI fielder's choice in the second.

Tacoma trimmed the lead to 5-2 in the third; Mason McCoy led off with a single and stole second base, later scoring on a Cade Marlowe run-scoring single. McCoy has hit safely in 10 of his last 12 games, reaching safely in 11. McCoy and Marlowe each swiped two bags and Cooper Hummel stole another; five steals equaled a club season-high.

It was 5-4 in the fifth with two more Rainiers runs. Marlowe reached third base after a single and error, and scored on a Jake Scheiner single, the first of three consecutive Tacoma base hits. Scheiner scored as well after DeLoach and Colin Moran (RBI) lined singles. Scheiner's hitting streak is at 10 games, joining DeLoach (14) as the only Rainiers with double-digit streaks this season. Moran was on base four times (2 H, 2 BB).

Tacoma came all the way back to tie it, take the lead and a lot more in the sixth. 12 Rainiers batted, piling up seven runs on six hits and three walks. Trammell, DeLoach, Pedro Severino and Kean Wong each rapped RBI singles, but the big blow was Scheiner's bases loaded, opposite field double into the right field gap which cleared the bases. Scheiner's fourth outing of the year with four or more RBI gives him 56 on the season in 53 games played. Tacoma led 11-5 after five and a half innings, seven runs being their second-biggest frame of the season, one shy of an eight-run seventh inning on opening day (3/31) at Oklahoma City.

Aces catcher Carson Kelly (MLB rehab assignment) smacked an RBI double in the home sixth, but a wild Reno relief corp walked 10, and walked in two runs in the seventh. McCoy added an RBI single before the inning was over, making the score 14-6. Kelly and McCoy led their respective clubs with three hits apiece.

Lefty Blake Weiman (1.2 IP, H, 4 K) and the rehabbing Penn Murfee (1.1, 0 H, 1 K) clamped down with scoreless outings as Tacoma surged ahead. Right-hander Ryder Ryan was also very good in long relief: 2.2 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 3 K. RHP Taylor Williams (1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 K) wrapped it up without incident.

The midpoint of this weeklong series will be on Thursday at Greater Nevada Field, a 6:35 p.m. PT first pitch.

