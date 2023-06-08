Hernandez Stays Hot in 8-3 Win Over Salt Lake

SALT LAKE, Utah - The Round Rock Express (34-26) topped the Salt Lake Bees (28-32) by a final score of 8-3 on Tuesday night at Smith's Ballpark.

Round Rock reliever RHP Daniel Robert (1-0, 3.86) earned the win after 1.1 scoreless innings which included one walk and two strikeouts. Salt Lake starter LHP Kenny Rosenberg (3-4, 4.31) walked away with the loss after giving up five runs in 4.0 innings and issuing three walks despite striking out seven.

The Express struck first after back-to-back walks for CF Bubba Thompson and 3B Davis Wendzel had the pair aboard for RF Elier Hernandez. He blasted a three-run home run to give the E-Train a 3-0 advantage.

In the home half, Bees 3B Jake Lamb, LF Jared Oliva and DH Zach Humphreys each doubled and drove in a run to tie the game at three.

In the fourth and fifth innings, Round Rock RHP Daniel Robert stranded five total Salt Lake batters to keep the game tied headed into the sixth.

Express 1B Blaine Crim singled Hernandez home to put the visitors up 4-3 in the sixth. After loading the bases, 2B Dio Arias notched an RBI single and Thompson drew a walk to extend the lead to 6-3.

Following a three-run sixth, the E-Train tallied two more runs in the seventh off a single from SS Jonathan Ornelas that scored Hernandez. A sacrifice fly from LF Sandro Fabian extended the lead to 8-3. The bullpen capped off their scoreless performance with a clean ninth inning to lock in the 8-3 win.

Express RF Elier Hernandez extended his hitting streak to 13 games dating back to May 24. Hernandez went 3-for-5 with a home run, three RBI and three runs scored to improve his season average to .321.

Rangers' rehabber RHP Joe Barlow made an appearance in the win and did not allow a run in his one-inning of work. He gave up two hits and struck out one.

RHP Jonathan Hernández made his Express debut in the seventh inning. In 1.2 scoreless innings, Hernandez walked two and struck out three.

Next up: Round Rock will play game four of the series on Friday night in Salt Lake. First pitch is slated for 7:35 p.m. CT with Bees RHP Chase Silseth (2-0, 0.90) taking the mound against Express LHP Cody Bradford (7-1, 1.58).

