Express INF Davis Wendzel Named Rangers Minor League Player of the Month

ROUND ROCK, Texas - Round Rock Express INF Davis Wendzel was named the Texas Rangers Minor League Player of the Month for May as announced on Thursday afternoon. In 23 games, Wendzel slashed .286/.388/.619 with seven doubles, seven home runs, 16 RBI, 16 runs scored and 13 walks.

The seven home runs for Wendzel were the most of any month in his career. He entered May batting .189 and lifted his batting average to .241 for the season. The righty collected seven multi-hit games last month with six coming between May 19-27. Since August 1, 2022, Wendzel leads the Pacific Coast League in home runs with 23.

Wendzel took home Pacific Coast League Player of the Week for May 22-28 when he posted a slash line of .526/.640/1.316/1.956 during the week and had a multi-hit game in four of five contests. On May 25, Wendzel played his part in an 18-6 Round Rock victory by going 2-for-4 with two home runs, five RBI, three runs scored and two walks. His five RBI were a career high.

To start June, Wendzel is riding a six-game hitting streak and is 10-for-19 with two doubles, three home runs, nine RBI, eight runs scored, five walks and five strikeouts. He has hit a home run in three of his last four games. On June 4 against Sugar Land, Wendzel went 4-for-5 with a home run, three RBI, three runs scored and a walk.

The Irvine, California native was a first-round selection by the Texas Rangers in the 2019 MLB Draft. Wendzel was selected out of Baylor University, where he was named the 2019 Big 12 Co-Player of the Year.

