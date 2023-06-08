Aces Unable to Overcome Rainiers' Mountainous Sixth, Fall in Game Two

June 8, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release







Reno, NV - The Reno Aces (33-26) gave up nine hits with runners in scoring position in a 14-6 loss to the Tacoma Rainiers (29-30) Wednesday night at Greater Nevada Field.

Reno started hot with a Dominic Fletcher leadoff walk, doubles from Carson Kelly and Alek Thomas, and a Kyle Lewis two-run homer in the bottom of the first. Thomas' two-bagger accounted for two of his three RBI on the night.

Kelly went 3-for-4 with two doubles and Diego Castillo went 2-for-4 as the only Aces hitters to record multiple knocks. After scoring 12 runs last night, the Aces jumped out to an early four-run lead Wednesday. It looked like another ho hum blowout at home... until it wasn't.

With the Aces holding a 5-1 lead, the Rainiers scored 10 unanswered runs, including seven in the sixth. Tacoma drew ten walks and went 9-for-20 with runners in scoring position. The Rainiers recorded only two extra-base hits but took advantage of free passes and a barrage of seeing-eye singles.

The six-game series continues Thursday night at 6:35 p.m. The Aces' current qualified ERA leader, Blake Walston, is the probable starter.

Aces Notables:

- Carson Kelly: 3-for-4, 2 2B, RBI

- Alek Thomas: 1-for-4, 2B, 3 RBI

- Diego Castillo: 2-for-4,

- Luis Frías: 1.1 IP, 0 BB, 0 R/ER, 2 K

The Aces continue their series with the Tacoma Rainiers, the Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, Thursday night at 6:35 p.m. PT from Greater Nevada Field.

Single Game tickets are on sale at RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from June 8, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.