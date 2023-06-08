Ali Sánchez Blasts Key Homer, Aces Outlast Rainiers in 8-6 Win

June 8, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release







Reno, NV - Ali Sánchez went 3-for-5 with a double and a two-run, game-tying homer in an 8-6 Reno Aces (34-26) win over the Tacoma Rainiers (29-31) Thursday night at Greater Nevada Field.

Sánchez entered the game hitting a sturdy .396 with a 1.099 OPS and three home runs at home. He continued his fabulous run at GNF tonight, recording three hits (two for extra bases) and providing a vital long ball in the sixth, his fourth of the season.

Dominic Canzone went 3-for-4 with a double, Phillip Evans delivered two hits and two RBI, and Dominic Fletcher went 2-for-5 with a run driven in. Canzone is 26 for his last 62 with seven doubles, two home runs, 14 RBI and 14 walks.

Blake Walston went five innings, gave up two earned runs, and struck out five. Walston owns a 2.25 ERA in six home starts and has yet to allow a homer in the friendly confines of Greater Nevada Field. Justin Martínez recorded five scoreless outs, including three strikeouts and the save. Martínez hasn't allowed a run in 15 appearances.

The six-game series continues Friday night at 6:35 p.m. Reno's strikeout leader, Slade Cecconi, is the probable starter.

Aces Notables:

- Ali Sánchez: 3-for-5, 2B, game-tying 2-run HR

- Dominic Canzone: 3-for-4, 2B

- Phillip Evans: 2-for-3, 2 RBI, BB

- Dominic Fletcher: 2-for-5, RBI

The Aces continue their series with the Tacoma Rainiers, the Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, Friday night at 6:35 p.m. PT from Greater Nevada Field.

Single Game tickets are on sale at RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from June 8, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.