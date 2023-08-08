Rainiers Earn 12-9 Win Over Dodgers

The Tacoma Rainiers exploded for seven runs in the bottom of the third inning, leading the way to a 12-9 win over the Oklahoma City Dodgers Tuesday afternoon at Cheney Stadium. The Rainiers (20-14/57-52) got the scoring started with a solo home run by Taylor Trammell in the second inning, but Pat Valaika evened the score with a RBI single in the third inning. Tacoma promptly responded with seven runs on seven hits in the bottom of the frame, as the Rainiers sent 12 batters to the plate. Zach DeLoach added another for the Rainiers with a RBI single to make it 9-1 in the fourth. David Dahl gave the Dodgers (22-12/72-35) some life with a three-run home run in the fifth inning, cutting the deficit to 9-4. DeLoach hit a three-run blast of his own, pushing Tacoma's lead to 12-4 in the sixth inning. Dahl hit his second home run of the day in the seventh inning to make it 12-5 and Michael Busch got the Dodgers even closer with a three-run home run in the eighth inning to cut the deficit to four runs. Justin Yurchak made it 12-9 with a one-out RBI single in the ninth inning before Yonny Hernández grounded into a game-ending double play.

Of Note:

-With the loss, Oklahoma City has dropped consecutive series openers for the first time all season. It's just the fourth loss in the last 15 games overall for the Dodgers, as well as their second loss in their last 15 road games.

-David Dahl went 2-for-5 with two home runs and four RBI. It was his second multi-homer game of the season, with the first occurring July 30 at Reno. He has hit safely in six straight games, going 12-for-25 with three homers and 11 RBI. Dahl has also hit safely in 14 of his last 15 games, going 25-for-56 (.446) with 11 extra-base hits, 22 RBI and 13 runs scored.

-Michael Busch went 1-for-3 with a home run, two walks and three RBI as he extended his season-best and career-high on-base streak to 32 consecutive games. The streak is longest by an Oklahoma City player this season, is the longest active on-base streak in the PCL and the fourth-longest streak in the league this season. During the streak, Busch is 46-for-139 (.331) with 13 homers, 35 RBI, 21 walks and 29 runs scored...Busch has hit seven home runs in his last 14 games and leads OKC with 20 home runs this season.

-Yonny Hernández reached base four times with a single and three walks. He also recorded two stolen bases. The three walks set a new season high and was the first three-walk game since he did it with the Texas Rangers on Sept. 25, 2021 at Baltimore.

-The seven hits by the Rainiers in the third inning tied for the most hits in an inning by an opponent this season, joining Salt Lake on June 16 in Oklahoma City...It was also second time in four games against OKC this season the Rainiers notched at least seven runs in one inning.

-Starting pitcher Mike Montgomery allowed season highs with eight runs and eight hits over 2.2 innings Tuesday. He had allowed a total of four earned runs in his previous seven games, totaling 31.0 innings. Opponents had batted just .159 against him, but the Rainiers went 8-for-15 Tuesday, including 7-for-8 following a 1-for-7 start.

What's Next: The Dodgers look to bounce back in Tacoma at 9:05 p.m. CT Wednesday at Cheney Stadium. Live radio coverage of each OKC Dodgers game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

