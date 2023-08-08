Sugar Land Space Cowboys in Partnership with Peak Events, LLC Announce the Inaugural Battle at the Ballpark

SUGAR LAND, TX - The Sugar Land Space Cowboys in partnership with Peak Events, LLC are excited to announce the inaugural Battle at the Ballpark to take place March 1-3, 2024 at Constellation Field in Sugar Land, Texas. Battle at the Ballpark is a four-team baseball tournament set to include Army Westpoint, United States Air Force Academy, Louisiana Tech University, and Creighton University.

Each team will face one another in a round-robin format, with two games played each day, and the tournament will have a focus on military appreciation.

"Here in Sugar Land, we're always looking to provide quality events at Constellation Field, and we're excited to help put on a thrilling tournament at our ballpark," said Space Cowboys General Manager Tyler Stamm. "In tandem with PEAK Events, this tournament will let us spotlight a fantastic group of student athletes, honor our members of the Armed Forces and provide the first taste of baseball at Constellation Field before the 2024 Space Cowboys season kicks off."

"We could not be more excited to have the opportunity to host this event in Sugar Land," said Nathan Wooldridge, Vice President of Peak Events. "The Space Cowboys are a first-class organization and have been a pleasure to work with in getting this event off the ground. We look forward to working alongside their staff to honor our military and to make this a memorable weekend of baseball for the participating student athletes, coaches, and fans!"

Below is the official schedule for the 2024 Battle at the Ballpark.

(The home team is listed second in each matchup and all times are local.)

Friday, March 1

Creighton vs Air Force- 2:00 pm

Louisiana Tech vs Army Westpoint - 6:00 pm

Saturday, March 2

Creighton vs Louisiana Tech - 1:00 pm

Army Westpoint vs Air Force - 5:00 pm

Sunday, March 3

Army Westpoint vs Creighton - 12:00 pm

Louisiana Tech vs Air Force - 4:00 pm

Individual Reserved and General Admission Day tickets are available for purchase with day tickets including both games played on the same day. In addition, a General Admission Weekend pass is also available. The Weekend Pass will allow General Admission access to all six games of the tournament.

Tickets for the 2024 Battle at the Ballpark start at just $15 a day and are available now at www.peak.events/BATB.

Active and Retired Military Personnel will have the opportunity to receive half off day passes for all ticketed seating locations. Military ID will be required and tickets must be purchased in person at the Regions Bank Ticket Box Office at Constellation Field.

Streaming and broadcast information will be announced at a later date.

