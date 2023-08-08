Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network to Air Las Vegas Aviators Games
August 8, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Las Vegas Aviators News Release
HENDERSON, NEVADA - The Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network (SSSEN) is proud to announce that starting Wednesday, August 9th viewers in Southern Nevada can catch select Aviators games over the air on channel 5.2 and on Cox cable channel 125.
The Aviators are in their 40th Anniversary season in the Silver State and have the proud distinction of being Nevada's longest enduring professional sports franchise.
FOX5 KVVU Vice President and General Manager, Michael Korr said "The Las Vegas Aviators hold a special place in our hearts thanks to their deep roots in our community. They are a prime example of a local team that puts the fan experience first and found great success. While there's nothing like going to an Aviators game, we are thrilled to distribute these select games to the homes of viewers across Southern Nevada, and add them to our growing portfolio of local professional sports."
"We're very happy to join the Silver State Sports and Entertainment Network. As the longest running professional sports team in Las Vegas it's important for our fans to have an additional way to watch Triple-A baseball. In a pro sports mecca like Las Vegas, the Silver State Sports and Entertainment Network is leading the way to make Pacific Coast League baseball more visible" says Las Vegas Aviators President & COO Don Logan.
The Las Vegas Aviators join a growing list of local sports on SSSEN. Which includes the reigning WNBA World Champions, Las Vegas Aces.
The SSSEN Aviators broadcast Schedule:
Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, August 9-10-11 vs. Sacramento
Wednesday, August 30 vs. Salt Lake
Friday, September 1 and Sunday, September 3 vs. Salt Lake
Wednesday-Thursday, September 6-7 vs. Sacramento
Sunday, September 10 vs. Sacramento
Wednesday, September 20 vs. Reno
