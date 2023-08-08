Reno Aces' August 11 Game Will Honor the Legacy of Local 9-Year-Old Organ Donor, Lizzy Hammond

RENO, Nev. - Elizabeth "Lizzy" Hammond died after a tragic accident when a bounce house, with her inside, was blown into electric power lines in July 2019. The Hammond family decided to donate Lizzy's organs after she spent days in the hospital on life support and her gifts of life saved three lives.

As Donor Network West ambassadors, Lizzy's parents, Wendy and Mitch Hammond, raise awareness of the importance of organ donation by sharing Lizzy's story and her legacy of volunteerism and generosity. They also started the Lizzy Hammond Foundation, which promotes awareness and education for bounce house safety.

The Hammonds and their two young children, Danny and Abby, will round the bases during the second inning at the Reno Aces' Home Run for Life game, presented by Donor Network West, Friday, Aug. 11, at Greater Nevada Field as the Reno Aces take on the Salt Lake Bees.

"Lizzy was always helping other people. She volunteered, helped other kids in her class and had a very generous spirit," said Wendy Hammond, Lizzy's mother.

"Knowing how caring she was helped us make the decision to give the gift of life because it's something we knew she would've wanted," said Mitch Hammond, Lizzy's father.

One donor can save up to eight lives through organ donation and heal up to 75 lives through tissue donation.

Donor Network West, northern Nevada and northern California's only federally designated nonprofit organ procurement organization, is proud to support six Home Run for Life baseball games during the 2023 Aces' season. In its second year, the partnership brings critical awareness about organ donation to the northern Nevada community and its sports fans. This is the fifth Home Run for Life game of the 2023 season.

"Lizzy's gifts and kind spirit gave three people a second chance at life," Janice Whaley, president and CEO of Donor Network West, said. "On behalf of Donor Network West, I extend my deepest gratitude to the Hammond family and to our community's donor families for their decision to save and heal others. It's a privilege to honor northern Nevada's donors with our Reno Aces partners in such a meaningful way."

Once a month, the Home Run for Life game series features an individual in the northern Nevada community who is honored by taking a ceremonial trip around the bases as each team lines the baselines. Individuals recognized have received life-saving transplants or have lost a loved one who saved lives through organ donation.

"Donor Network West provides critical services in our community and it's rewarding to be able to partner with them to highlight the impact of organ, eye and tissue donation," Chris Phillips, general manager and chief operating officer for the Reno Aces said. "Honoring our community's organ donors and their families on the field has created some of the most impactful moments of the season and we look forward to continuing our Home Run for Life game series."

Anyone can register to be an organ donor. To learn more and to join the organ donor registry, visit DonorNetworkWest.org.

