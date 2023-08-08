Goodman's Slam Not Enough as Express Double up Isotopes, 10-5

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Round Rock, TX - New Albuquerque first baseman Hunter Goodman mashed a grand slam in his Triple-A debut, but an eight-run fourth inning by the Round Rock Express was too much for the visitors to overcome. The Isotopes fell 10-5 in the series opener Tuesday evening at Dell Diamond.

Davis Wendzel and Dustin Harris each clubbed a three-run homer with two outs in the fourth, and the rout was on. Seven of the eight tallies came with two outs.

Topes Scope: - Goodman's slam was Albuquerque's seventh of the season and first since Michael Toglia on June 28 vs. El Paso. It was also the first of his professional career. Goodman finished 1-for-4, becoming the 17th player to make his Triple-A debut for the Isotopes in 2023.

- Albuquerque has hit eight grand slams all-time against Round Rock. This was just the second to occur at Dell Diamond, as pitcher Jeff Fulchino did the honors on Aug. 26, 2006 as part of arguably the most dominant two-way performance in Isotopes history. Fulchino had six RBI in that contest while twirling eight shutout innings of two-hit ball.

- Wynton Bernard finished 2-for-5, his 15th multi-hit effort in 30 games with Albuquerque this season.

- Roman Quinn tallied his first multi-hit game since joining the Isotopes. He drove home the club's lone run with a double in the third inning.

- Connor Kaiser has been held without a hit in three straight contests for the third time this year.

- Sean Bouchard appeared in his first Triple-A game of his rehab assignment, playing all nine innings in left field. He was 1-for-3 with a walk.

- The eight-run fourth tied for the second-most runs allowed by Albuquerque in a frame this season (May 7 vs. Sugar Land, third inning). The most came on July 30 vs. Sacramento, an 11-run fifth.

- Isotopes starter Josh Rogers took it on the chin, surrendering 12 hits and 10 earned runs in 3.2 innings. The knocks tied a season-high allowed by an Albuquerque hurler (Jeff Criswell, May 30 at Salt Lake; Ben Braymer, June 22 at Reno). It was one off his career-worst (April 26, 2019 with Triple-A Norfolk). This marked the fifth time an Isotopes pitcher gave up double-digits in the run column and second for Rogers (May 7 vs. Sugar Land, tied career-worst).

- Albuquerque pitching has allowed a home run in 13 consecutive games, their longest streak since June 2-18, 2022 (14 games). The opposition has gone deep 33 times during the stretch. Rogers has relented at least one long ball in 16 of 23 appearances this season.

- The Isotopes allowed double digits in runs for the 26th time, dropping to 5-21 when it occurs. This was the fifth time it has taken place against Round Rock, including the third straight matchup. On May 27 and May 28, the Express earned 14-12 and 10-8 wins, respectively, at Isotopes Park.

- Albuquerque's pitching staff recorded just three strikeouts, the eighth time they have had three or fewer.

- This marked the latest date the Isotopes have played a contest in Round Rock since 2011, when the Express swept four games from Sept. 2-5 to end the season.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Express meet again Wednesday at 6:05 pm MT (7:05 CT). Right-handers Jeff Criswell and Glen Otto are slated to start for the two clubs, respectively.

