Eight-Run Inning Powers E-Train Win Over Isotopes

August 8, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)







ROUND ROCK, Texas. - The Round Rock Express (17-17 | 61-47) topped the Albuquerque Isotopes (19-15 | 46-63) by a final score of 10-5 in Tuesday's series opener at Dell Diamond behind an eight-run fourth inning.

Round Rock reliever RHP Kyle Cody (1-4, 6.83) earned the win after 3.0 scoreless innings that saw one hit and one strikeout. Albuquerque starter LHP Josh Rogers (4-7, 8.02) walked away with the loss following 3.2 innings of work where he allowed 10 runs on 12 hits, including all three Express home runs. The lefty dished out two walks and one strikeout during his outing.

Along the Train Tracks:

Round Rock broke open the scoring in the first inning after singles from RF Elier Hernandez, SS Davis Wendzel and DH Sandro Fabian plated a 1-0 lead.

In the bottom of the second inning, the Express extended their lead to 2-0 after 3B Dio Arias led off with a single and scored on a double from C Matt Whatley.

Albuquerque cut the lead to one in the third following a single from CF Wynton Bernard single and double off the bat of RF Roman Quinn.

The home team put up an eight-spot in the fourth inning to hit double digits and lead 10-1. Whatley slapped a solo home run and was followed by three-run home runs from both Wendzel and LF Dustin Harris. After batting through the lineup, Arias, who was the first out of the inning, doubled and touched home after 2B Jax Biggers hit a single, which capped off the scoring.

The Isotopes rallied to put four runs on the board in the eighth when 1B Hunter Goodman hit a grand slam after the previous three batters had reached via two singles and an error on a fielder's choice, making it a 10-5 game.

Express RHP Chase Lee threw a 1-2-3 ninth inning that saw three punchouts and the 10-5 score stood final.

E-Train Excerpts:

In his first game with the E-Train this season, 2B Jax Biggers went 2-for-4 with one RBI and was one of five Express batters with a multi-hit game in a night that saw 16 total Round Rock hits. Tonight's 16 hits were the most since the team recorded 16 on July 8 versus Sugar Land.

Round Rock RF Elier Hernandez extended his hitting streak to 13 straight games with single in the first inning. He finished the game 1-for-4 with two runs scored, one walk and one strikeout.

With a three-run jack tonight, SS Davis Wendzel launched his second home run in as many games and brought his season total to 20 home runs. Wendzel is one of seven players in the league with 20 or more home runs.

Next up: Round Rock and Albuquerque will play in game two of the series at Dell Diamond on Wednesday, with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. Express RHP Glenn Otto (0-1, 4.58) will face off against Isotopes RHP Jeff Criswell (3-9, 9.08).

