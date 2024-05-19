Rainiers Drop Finale in Extras

TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (24-21) lost the series finale in extra innings to the Salt Lake Bees (19-25) by a score of 5-3, Sunday at Cheney Stadium.

Ryan Bliss led the game off with a solo home run for Tacoma, giving them an early 1-0 lead. Salt Lake evened the score in the second on back-to-back two-out singles.

The teams continued to go back-and-forth, as the Rainiers got a second run in the third inning on a double from Michael Papierski. The Bees immediately answered again, as Drew Ellis hit a solo home run in the fourth to tie it up.

Two runs is all Emerson Hancock would allow in his second-career Triple-A game, allowing four hits and two walks while striking out seven in his 6.0 innings. The game stayed tied 2-2 until the 10 th inning, when Salt Lake got a three-run home run from Jason Martin to take their first lead of the game.

Tacoma scored once on an error, but Jose Marte recorded the final out of the game to earn a series split.

POSTGAME NOTES: Tacoma played just their third extra-inning game this season today, falling to 1-2 in those games. Four of Salt Lake's five runs were scored with two outs, the second run of the game for the Bees came with one out in the fourth inning. Today's loss split the series at an even 3-3, marking the first time this season the Rainiers didn't win a series at home. They are now 3-1-0 in series at Cheney Stadium.

Tacoma will get the day off tomorrow but stay at home, welcoming Las Vegas to town for a six-game series. First pitch from Cheney Stadium on Tuesday is scheduled for 11:35 am. For more information and tickets, visit https://www.milb.com/tacoma.

