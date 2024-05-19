Chihuahuas Shut down at Las Vegas

May 19, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The Las Vegas Aviators beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 5-1 Sunday afternoon at Las Vegas Ballpark and took the series from El Paso five games to one.

Chihuahuas second baseman Matthew Batten went 2-for-4 with a double, extending his hitting streak to 12 games. It's the longest active hitting streak in the Pacific Coast League and it's tied for the longest streak of Batten's career. Batten has multiple hits in seven consecutive games. Oakland A's outfielder Miguel Andujar went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs for Las Vegas in an MLB Injury Rehab game Sunday.

El Paso relievers Tom Cosgrove, Paul Fry and Sean Reynolds all pitched scoreless outings and combined for only one hit allowed in three innings. The Chihuahuas didn't walk any Aviators Sunday. It was the third time that El Paso was shut out this season.

Team Records: El Paso (18-27), Las Vegas (23-22)

Next Game: Tuesday at 6:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Sacramento TBA vs. El Paso TBA. The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.