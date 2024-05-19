Four Homers Lift Isotopes to 8-6 Series Finale Victory

Albuquerque, NM - The Isotopes blasted four homers-including a go-ahead two-run clout by Aaron Schunk in the bottom of the fifth inning-on their way to an 8-6 victory to claim the series finale Sunday afternoon at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park.

Topes Scope:

- Albuquerque's four homers are tied (three times) for the second-most in a game this season. It's the most dingers since belting a season-high six May 9 at El Paso.

-The Isotopes have tallied double-digit hits in six of their last seven games with 81 knocks during the stretch.

-Matt Carasiti picked up his fifth save of the season with a 1-2-3 ninth, including two strikeouts. It's the Isotopes first save since April 28 vs. Oklahoma City when Carasiti recorded his fourth save, a 9-7 win.

-The Isotopes improve to 4-4 in series finales and 3-2 at Isotopes Park. It's their second-straight series finale triumph (last: May 12 at El Paso, 10-5).

-Peyton Battenfield tallied seven strikeouts over 5.0 innings of work, the third-most punchouts by an Isotopes starter this year. He also walked zero. He' just the second Albuquerque starter to not permit a walk while tossing 5.0+ innings (also: Ty Blach, 5.0 IP, April 5 at Oklahoma City).

-Kris Bryant went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts as the designated hitter in his fifth rehab game of the stint.

-Six of the Isotopes 14 wins on the year have been by a margin of two runs or fewer. Additionally, Albuquerque has scored at least eight tallies in 11 of 14 triumphs, including the last 10.

-Sam Hilliard recorded two hits for his 19th multi-hit contest of the year and second-straight, including belting his 11th dinger of 2024. Has four homers in his last seven contests. Has a hit in 11 of his last 13 games (17x50) with three doubles, a triple, five homers, 10 RBI and 11 walks.

-Coco Montes collected three singles, his team-leading 21st multi-hit game and fifth three-hit contest of the year to extend his hitting streak to seven, tied for the second-longest active streak in the Pacific Coast League. During that stretch, he is slashing .567/.588/.933 with three doubles, a triple, two homers and 10 RBI.

-Aaron Schunk swatted his fifth homer of the year. Has a hit in his last 10 starts. During the stretch, he is 15-for-43 with three doubles, a triple, three homers and six RBI.

-Michael Toglia swatted his fifth homer of the year with Albuquerque and first in six games. He also struck out twice, the sixth time fanning multiple times in a contest, which extended his strikeout streak to eight games, totaling 16 during the stretch.

-Grant Lavigne belted his seventh homer of the season, a solo shot. Three of his seven clouts have come in his last 11 games.

On Deck: After an off-day, the Isotopes begin a six-game series against the Bees in Salt Lake Tuesday at 6:35 pm MT. Neither team has announced a starter.

