OKC Baseball Club Game Notes - May 19, 2024

Oklahoma City Baseball Club (24-20) at Sacramento River Cats (26-18)

Game #45 of 150/First Half #45 of 75/Road #27 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP Dinelson Lamet (2-1, 3.33) vs. SAC-RHP Carson Seymour (1-3, 4.72)

Sunday, May 19, 2024 | Sutter Health Park | West Sacramento, Calif. | 3:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Baseball Club aims to close out its road trip with back-to-back wins when OKC wraps up its six-game series against the Sacramento River Cats at 3:05 p.m. CT at Sutter Health Park. With a win last night, OKC snapped a four-game losing streak - its longest losing streak of the season...Oklahoma City is 4-7 during the road trip and last won consecutive games May 8-9 in Sugar Land...Today is the final scheduled meeting of the season between OKC and the River Cats...OKC is 5-2 in series finales and has won five of the last six series finales, including each of the last two.

Last Game: The Oklahoma City Baseball Club started to emerge out of an offensive funk and the bullpen covered all nine innings in a 5-3 win over the Sacramento River Cats Saturday night at Sutter Health Park. Oklahoma City grabbed a quick lead when Andre Lipcius hit a solo home run in the first inning. Hunter Feduccia notched a RBI single in the fourth inning before a key two-run single by Kody Hoese with two outs in the sixth inning extended the lead to 4-0. Sacramento's Casey Schmitt homered leading off the seventh inning, and the River Cats scored twice on wild pitches in the eighth inning to cut OKC's lead to one run. OKC then added a bit of breathing room in the ninth inning when Drew Avans scored on a close play at the plate during a fielder's choice.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Dinelson Lamet (2-1) has allowed one run over his last three starts with 15 K's and makes his sixth start of the season with OKC today...Lamet pitched in OKC's series opener in Sacramento Tuesday, limiting the River Cats to one run over a season-high 5.1 innings. All five hits against Lamet were singles and he issued one walk with six strikeouts. He began by retiring 12 of the first 13 batters he faced...During his first start on the current road trip May 7 in Sugar Land, Lamet completed his second consecutive outing with five scoreless innings. He allowed two hits and issued a season-high four walks to go with two strikeouts. Lamet held the Space Cowboys 0-for-7 with runners on base, including 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position, but did not factor into the decision of OKC's eventual loss in 10 innings...Over his last three starts combined, Lamet has owns a 0.59 ERA (1 ER/15.1 IP) and 1.17 WHIP while holding opponents to a .185 batting average with 15 strikeouts. Among qualified pitchers in the PCL this month, Lamet ranks second in ERA, second in BAA and third in WHIP...Lamet was on OKC's Opening Day roster but was called up by the Los Angeles Dodgers before making an appearance. Over three relief outings with the Dodgers, Lamet pitched a combined 4.1 innings, allowing two runs (one earned) and two hits with two walks and three strikeouts. He earned his first career ML save April 3 against San Francisco with a 1-2-3 ninth inning to preserve a 5-4 win...He was designated for assignment April 6 and outrighted to OKC April 8...He made his ML debut with San Diego May 25, 2017 at New York (NL), earning the win after allowing one earned run on three hits with eight strikeouts over 5.0 IP...He originally signed with San Diego as a free agent in 2014...Today is Lamet's third appearance against the River Cats this season. He also previously faced the River Cats April 19 in OKC, allowing a season-high four runs on five hits in only 3.0 innings and was charged with his lone loss of the season.

Against the River Cats: 2024: 3-8 2023: 12-3 All-time: 63-63 At SAC: 32-31 Oklahoma City and Sacramento are meeting for their second and final series of the 2024 season and lone series at Sutter Health Park...Sacramento has clinched the season series, marking their first season series win against OKC since the 2021 season...The River Cats won the first series of the season between the teams, 4-2, April 16-21 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The teams split the first two games of the series before Sacramento won three straight games and OKC won the series finale. Jonathan Araúz and Kody Hoese each led OKC with seven hits in the series, including two home runs by Hoese who also tied Ryan Ward with a team-best four RBI in the series...Five of the six games in the first series were decided by two runs or less. The River Cats batted .297 in the series and outscored OKC, 28-21, through the first six meetings of 2024...OKC won last season's series, 12-3, and won the final four meetings between the teams, including a three-game series sweep in Sacramento July 14-16...During a May 23-28 series, which OKC won, 4-2, five of the six games in the set were decided in the eighth inning or later, including three wins by a team trailing in the eighth inning...Between 2022-23, OKC won back-to-back season series against the River Cats for the first time since 2017-18...Since OKC became affiliated with the Los Angeles Dodgers and the River Cats with the San Francisco Giants in 2015, OKC has a 31-27 advantage in the Triple-A version of the Dodgers-Giants rivalry. The River Cats are 8-3 against OKC this season after OKC went 15-3 in the previous 18 meetings going back to 2022...In their last seven games against Sacramento, OKC is 2-5 and has scored one run or less in each of the losses. OKC has also dropped seven of the last nine games against the River Cats...OKC has been limited to 29 runs in the team's 11 games against Sacramento this season.

Andre the Giant: Andre Lipcius homered in a second consecutive game last night, as well as for the third time in his last six games. He is now tied for the team lead with the currently injured Ryan Ward with 12 home runs overall in 2024 - also tied for the second-most home runs in the PCL this season and one off the league lead...Lipcius finished with a game-high three hits Saturday, going 3-for-5 with a double, homer and two runs scored for his sixth game of the season with at least three hits to lead all Oklahoma City players. No other OKC player has more than three games with three-plus hits this season...He has now hit safely in eight of his last nine games, going 14-for-35 (.400) with eight extra-base hits, nine RBI and 11 runs scored. He has reached base in all nine games for his longest on-base streak of the season...Since April 23, Lipcius leads OKC with 33 hits and is batting .367 (33x90) with five doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 21 RBI and 21 runs scored with 12 multi-hit games...Through 15 games in May, Lipcius is batting .368 (21x66) with eight extra-base hits, 11 RBI and 13 runs scored. He leads OKC with three homers this month, as well in hits and runs scored and is tied for the most doubles for an OKC player this month...Lipcius already has 12 homers in 40 games this season after hitting a career-high 13 home runs combined last season at three levels over 117 games. In 2023, Lipcius didn't hit his 12th home run until his 104th game of the season on Aug. 31...Overall this season, Lipcius leads the PCL in total bases (100), ranks third in slugging percentage (.629), fourth in hits (52) and tied for fifth with 22 extra-base hits...Today he looks to homer in three straight games for the second time this season. He previously did it April 26-28 in Albuquerque to become the first OKC player to accomplish the feat since Jason Martin in August 2022.

Turning a Corner?: After scoring a combined three runs over the first four games of the series in Sacramento, OKC plated five runs Saturday night. The total was the second-most runs OKC has scored over the last eight games...In each of OKC's four wins during the current road trip, the team has scored a minimum of five runs and has scored 42 total runs with 45 hits. However in the seven losses, OKC has scored a maximum of four runs and has been held to two runs or less six times and to one run or less five times, scoring 10 total runs in the seven losses with 41 hits...Entering Saturday, Oklahoma City had been held to one run or less in four straight games, scoring three runs over the last four games combined, marking the team's lowest run total over a four-game stretch since the 2006 season - a span of 17 seasons. OKC was last limited to three runs over a four-game stretch June 24-27, 2006 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, including two games against New Orleans and two games against Round Rock...Entering Saturday, Oklahoma City had scored one run in the previous 26 innings and two runs in the previous 35 innings. The team scored in four separate innings after scoring in just three of the previous 39 innings. The two runs in the sixth inning last night is the team's only multi-run inning over the last 48 innings...Even by scoring five runs, OKC still only finished with six hits. After racking up 48 hits over the first four games of the current road trip, OKC has been held to seven hits or less in each of the last seven games and to 38 total hits over the last seven games combined, batting a collective .174 (38x219)...OKC was last held to single-digit hit totals in at least seven straight games about one year ago during an 11-game stretch May 6-18, 2023. However, OKC went 10-1 during that time...After scoring a combined 30 runs May 8-9, OKC has been held to 20 total runs over the last eight games - 12 runs over the two wins and eight runs across the six losses.

Bull Market: Saturday was a bullpen game for OKC with seven relievers combining to complete nine innings. Drew Pomeranz opened the game by retiring six of seven batters, including five via strikeout. Gus Varland was the only other pitcher to work multiple innings, retiring all six batters across the fourth and fifth innings. Michael Petersen was credited with the win, and Michael Flynn struck out two batters during a scoreless ninth inning to earn his first save with OKC...During one stretch between the first and sixth innings, the OKC pitching staff retired 16 consecutive batters and retired 18 of the first 19 Sacramento batters of the night...The pitching staff finished with 12 strikeouts against one walk after recording 16 total strikeouts over the previous three games combined...OKC has now held opponents to three runs or less in six of the last 12 games, but is 3-3 in those games...Since April 30, OKC's 119 hits allowed are fewest in the PCL and second-fewest in Triple-A, while the team's 64 runs allowed and 3.28 ERA are second-lowest in all of Triple-A over the 17-game stretch...OKC has held opponents to one home run or no home runs in 17 of the last 18 games (10 HR total).

Close Calls: Last night was the sixth time in 11 games during the current road trip that the final score was decided by two runs or less. Last night was OKC's second win in those close games during the current road trip as each of OKC's first four losses during the road trip between Sugar Land and Sacramento came by one or two runs, decided by a total of six runs...Three of OKC's seven total losses during the trip have come in walk-off fashion, including Tuesday's 3-1 defeat in Sacramento in the series opener...OKC is 13-13 overall in games decided by two runs or less and has played the most games in the league decided by one or two runs this season.

Road Woes: Oklahoma City is in the midst of its longest road trip of the season and is 4-7 during the trip, with losses in six of the last eight games. After starting the season 9-4 in away games, OKC has posted a 4-9 record on the road since, running their record in road games to 13-13...OKC posted winning records on the road in each of the last three seasons, going a combined 124-91 (.577) in away games. Last season, OKC was a Minor League-best 48-22 on the road and did not sustain its 13th road loss until the 50th road game of the season, July 29 at Reno.

Around the Horn: Austin Gauthier reached base three times Saturday, collecting a double and two walks. Through his first 11 Triple-A games, he is slashing .308/.426/.487 with four doubles, a home run, seven walks and six runs scored...Hunter Feduccia has hit safely in six of his last seven games, going 10-for-27 (.370) with two doubles, one triple, a home run and eight RBI...Reliever Michael Petersen retired all three batters he faced in the third inning last night and has not allowed a run in 15 of 17 appearances this season, giving up a total of four runs (3 ER) and nine hits over 16.1 innings with 24 strikeouts...OKC has not committed an error in four of the last five games and in nine of the last 12 games. The team's 28 errors this season are fewest in the PCL...OKC collected three stolen bases, marking ninth time in the last 14 games with at least two steals. Since May 4, OKC ranks first in the PCL with 25 stolen bases.

